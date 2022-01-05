Study reveals that mummy was pregnant; see images of the 2,000-year-old fetus

Experts believed that a 2,000-year-old mummy preserved in the National Museum in Warsaw was an Egyptian priest named Hor-Djehuti, but a study published last Thursday (30) in the journal Journal of Archaeological Sciencena reveals that it was actually a woman, and was pregnant! The Egyptian fetus was preserved in a rare process, which involves a series of substances.

In the study, Ożarek-Szilke, director of the Warsaw Mummy Project, explained that the mummy was covered with natron, a natural mixture of sodium carbonate decahydrate and sodium bicarbonate, along with small amounts of sodium chloride and sodium sulfate. According to the article, the fetus remained in the uterus, where the pH was altered by chemical processes related to decomposition, which formed formic acid and other compounds.

The researcher points out that the change from an alkaline to an acidic environment caused the bones to decalcify, but the soft tissue of the fetus continued to be preserved. Archaeologists plan to publish more articles on the pregnant mummy.

“After a person dies, formic acid starts to be released into the blood and the environment in the deceased’s body becomes acidic. A similar phenomenon took place in the womb of the mysterious lady. Later, when the mother’s body was embalmed, the uterus and fetus dried up,” the study authors say.

Source: Science Direct