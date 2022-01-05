Suspected of embezzlement, deputy raffled live money

Federal deputy Josimar Maranhãozinho (PL) raffled cash prizes in a live held in December through his profile on a social network.

With prizes ranging from R$500 to R$2000, the broadcast ended with the distribution of a total value of around R$50,000.

State deputy, his wife Detinha also participated in the live. Both belong to PL, the current party of President Jair Bolsonaro.

To the press, the congressman stated that the money drawn in the transmission was the result of donations from mayors, businessmen and pre-candidates from Maranhão.

Sought by UOL, the deputy’s secretary undertook to send the parliamentary position on the case as soon as possible.

This text will be updated as soon as this information is received.

Deputy was targeted by PF operation

Maranhãozinho is a pre-candidate for the state government and was the target of an operation by the PF (Federal Police) related to the diversion of funds from city halls related to parliamentary amendments.

The suspicion is that lawmakers charge a commission to indicate budget resources to a particular city hall. The money would be paid by companies interested in the works and services or by the public agent.

According to investigations by the PF, the family relationship and personal connections between Maranhãozinho and mayors and municipal secretaries are part of the modus operandi for embezzling money in areas such as health and infrastructure.