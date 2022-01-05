Taliban order beheading of mannequins in Herat stores

The Taliban ordered clothing sellers in Herat, western Afghanistan, to cut off the heads of the mannequins in their stores, claiming they oppose their interpretation of Islamic law. This new guideline adds to a series of measures already announced by the Taliban to impose its rigid vision of Islam in the country, a vision that limits public liberties, especially for women and girls.

“We ask traders to cut off the heads of the dummies, because it is against the (Islamic) law of ‘sharia’,” Aziz Rahman, head of the Promoting Virtue and Preventing Addiction service, told AFP on Wednesday (5) in Herat, a city with around 600 thousand inhabitants and the third largest city in the country.

“If they just cover their heads, or hide the mannequin (completely), the angel of Allah will not come into the store, or into their house, to bless them,” he claimed. According to him, the merchants promised to obey. Since Tuesday, a video has circulated on social media, in which men cut the heads of plastic female mannequins with saws.

So far, the Taliban have not issued any national orders on these plastic figures, which have no place in their strict interpretation of Islamic law, as it prohibits human representations. During their first regime at the head of the country, in the 1990s, the Taliban destroyed several historic statues of Buddhas. The action shocked the world.

Since returning to power, they promise to be more moderate in trying to change their international image and receive humanitarian aid. For now, however, they have imposed new restrictions, mainly against women and girls.

