TCL Announces New Smart Glasses That ‘Create’ 140 Screen

This Tuesday (4), during its presentation at CES 2022, TCL announced the new generation of NxtWear Air. Combining Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), the wearable device brings a more modest and lighter design, weighing about 75 grams. Another feature of the device is that it enables an effect of create a 140 inch screen.

To make the product possible, TCL added two Micro LED screens, with Full HD resolution (1080p), positioned on the frame. To work, however, the new gadget also needs, as in the first generation, to be connected to a smartphone via USB-C. The brand also mentions that the glasses can connect to notebooks and tablets.

TCL’s new glasses were announced during a presentation at CES 2022.

According to Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Communications, the wearable was created with portability and comfort. According to him, the new generation allows users to enjoy “the same experience” as the last generation, “but with even more portability, a comfortable fit and an individual style design”.

Among the functions, the company highlights that it is possible to play games, watch movies or use NxtWear Air as a second monitor for the computer. The official price of the device has not yet been revealed by the company, but it should be available in the first quarter of 2022.

*This article should be updated with new information.

TCL Announces New Smart Glasses That ‘Create’ 140″ ScreenThis Tuesday (4), during its presentation at CES 2022, TCL announced the new generation of NxtWear Air. Bringing together Virtual (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), the wearable device brings a more modest and lighter design, weighing in about 75 grams. Another feature of the device is that it allows an effect to create a 140-inch screen from about 13 meters away.To make the product possible, TCL added two Micro LED screens, with Full HD resolution (1080p), positioned on the frame. To work, however, the new gadget also needs, as in the first generation, to be connected to a smartphone via USB-C. The brand also mentions that the glasses can connect to notebooks and tablets.According to Stefan Streit, CMO at TCL Communications, the wearable was created with portability and comfort in mind. According to him, the new generation allows users to enjoy “the same experience” as the last generation, “but with even more portability, a comfortable fit and an individual style design”.Among the functions, the company highlights that it is possible to play games, watch movies or use NxtWear Air as a second monitor for the computer. The official price of the device has not yet been revealed by the company, but it should be available in the first quarter of 2022.