Tesla breaks production record and ends 2021 on a high; see the numbers

Tesla can’t complain about 2021. The world’s leading electric car maker set production and sales records, reaching nearly 1 million licensed units worldwide, exceeding — and far — the expectations of automotive industry experts and investors.

In a statement, the company said it delivered 936,000 electric cars in 2021, despite the enormous difficulty in obtaining semiconductors and facing the global economic crisis caused by the covid-19 pandemic.

Without giving too many details about which car did better, Tesla separated the numbers into two groups: Model S/X and Model 3/Y. In the first, 24,964 units were delivered in 2021, with a production of 24,390 — that is, still with the aftermath of vehicles made in the year before last.

The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular car from the Elon Musk automaker (Image: Press Release/Tesla)

The bulk of sales, however, were the brand’s most popular cars, the Model 3 sedan and the Model Y SUV. Together, they total 911,208 units delivered, of which 906,032 were manufactured in 2021.

last quarter

The last quarter of 2021 was a great sales period for Tesla and it certainly helped those results. According to the brand, in the last three months of the year alone, 308,600 cars were delivered, much more than the market forecast, which was around 275,000.

Tesla’s next big release is expected to be the Tesla Cybertruck electric pickup, which is late for arrival due to a series of planning and supply issues.

Source: Electrek