Tesouro Direto: government bonds advance and interest rates on some fixed-rate securities approach the levels seen in October 2021

The focus of local financial agents this Tuesday (4) is centered abroad, on a busy day in the United States. Market operators heard by Bloomberg believe that the rapid spread of the omicron variant should intensify inflationary pressures in the US economy – which could lead the US central bank to carry out the first interest rate adjustment sooner than previously foreseen.

The gap between the return on 10-year US Treasuries and bonds maturing in two years is widening this week, indicating that the yield curve could be steeper, according to analysts.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

In this context, the market for public securities traded on the Tesouro Direto operates with an expressive rise in rates. Some fixed-rate securities even advance up to 30 basis points (0.30 percentage points) in the second update this Tuesday afternoon.

In the case of the Prefixed Treasury 2024, the interest offered by this paper was 11.30%, at 3:20 pm. This percentage is higher than the 11.04% registered earlier in the day and the 11% seen yesterday. The last time this bond’s premiums had been above 11.30% was on October 21, 2021.

At the same time, preset paper maturing in 2031 and paying half-yearly interest offered a return of 11.12%, against 11.01% at the start of trading and 10.94% registered a day earlier.

Among inflation papers, the real remuneration of the IPCA+ 2026 Treasury rose from 5.11% to 5.15% per year. Likewise, the bond maturing in 2030 and semiannual interest offered a rate of 5.23%, up from 5.18% seen yesterday.

Check the prices and rates of all government bonds available for purchase at Tesouro Direto that were offered this Tuesday afternoon (4):

international radar

On the external front, the US manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) dropped to 58.7 in December, down from 61.1 in November.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

The data was presented today by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). Analysts heard by Wall Street Journal predicted a smaller drop, at 60.0.

Also in the United States, the Department of Labor showed that today the country opened 10.5 million jobs in November, compared to a consensus of 11.07 million. The information is contained in the employment and vacancies report (Jolts, its acronym in English) presented this Tuesday.

The document was cited by the Federal Reserve, which is the American central bank, as one of the instruments used by the monetary authority to monitor the health of the labor market in the United States.

Also on the international scene, investors follow the news from sources heard by Reuters that the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) would have reached an agreement to maintain the increase in oil production. The members of the organization are meeting today to decide on the topic.

The producer group has raised its production target every month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Mobilization of servers and payroll exemption

On the local scene, attention is being paid to the mobilization of Central Bank employees against the government’s decision to provide for readjustments only to federal police officers and certain staff in the health area this year.

The National Union of Central Bank Employees (Signal) has already decided that it will join the strike movement, which is scheduled for January 18th. According to information from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, almost a third of BC workers committed to rejecting senior staff, if they are invited to assume them, in a similar way to what has already been happening among inspectors from the Federal Revenue.

Among the Federal Revenue’s inspectors, Sindifisco (the category’s union) estimates that 1,237 auditors in command positions gave up their commissioned posts. Agricultural tax auditors also started mobilizations last week.

CONTINUES AFTER ADVERTISING

Also in the political arena, the newspapers State of São Paulo and Folha de São Paulo point out that the presidential sanction to extend the exemption from the payroll of 17 sectors without adopting tax measures to compensate for the loss of R$ 9.1 billion in the 2022 collection triggered an alert in the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU).

According to the State of São Paulo, TCU technicians warn that the end of compensation artificially opens space in the spending ceiling, a rule that limits the growth of expenses to the variation of inflation. The expected value of tax waiver in 2022 with the exemption is R$ 9.08 billion.

When contacted, according to the report by Estadão, the Ministry of Economy did not say whether it would recalculate the ceiling and said only that the tax exemption MP does not create new space under the ceiling.

Bolsonaro at the hospital

Investors also monitor the health of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). According to the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, the country’s representative will not undergo surgery to correct an intestinal obstruction.

According to the article, the decision to rule out surgery at least for now was taken by doctor Antônio Macedo and communicated to his team members. But it has yet to be officially confirmed, according to the newspaper.

Want to get out of savings? XP’s Fixed Income Head presents a strategy for investors who want to earn more without giving up security. Sign up for free!