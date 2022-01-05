The 10 best assets with international backing for January, according to Safra – Money Times

Wells Fargo
Safra removes JPMorgan from his recommended portfolio of BDRs for January and adds Wells Fargo (Image: REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

In the last month of 2021, the portfolio of BDRsbrazilian depositary receipt (BDRs) or certificate of deposit of securities – of the Harvest Bank had a performance of 4.59%, which, despite being positive, was below the performance of 5.86% of the SP&500.

In the accumulated result for last year, Safra’s portfolio beats its benchmark, with an increase of 56.88%, compared to 38.55% of the SP&500.

Of the 79 months it has been on the market, the bank’s BDR portfolio has outperformed its benchmark in 44 of them.

For January, Safra replaced the roles of JPMorgan hair of Wells Fargo (WFCO34), as it believes JPMorgan is trading closer to its fair value, while Wells Fargo is in a turnaround process, which should generate higher returns in coming years.

In addition, Safra says it likes the bank’s profile better, as it has greater exposure to credit — an activity that should show growth in the next year and an improvement in profitability with the potential increase in interest rates.

Safra also made adjustments to the weights in the portfolio, reducing exposure to the S&P500 ETF by 4 percentage points to increase exposure to Microsoft (MSFT34), Morgan Stanley (MSBR34), nvidia (NVDC34) and Conocophilips (COPH34).

Check out Safra’s complete BDR portfolio:

