The 21 stocks that should pay good dividends in 2022 – Market – Estadão E-Investidor – Main financial market news

Dividends and interest on equity (JCP) are proceeds distributed by companies to investors – and anyone who has already received it knows how good it feels to see money dripping into the account. In 2022, at least 21 companies must present a double-digit Dividend Yield (DY), according to a survey carried out by Economatica.

For those unfamiliar, the DY is an index that measures the level of payment of earnings in relation to the share price. The higher this indicator, the more dividends the company must pay to shareholders. In the list, Bradespar’s common and preferred shares (BRAP3 and BRAP4) appear in the first and second position among the shares that should present the best dividend yields, with DY of 44.5% and 42.6%, respectively.

It is important to emphasize that Bradespar has a relevant participation in the roles of the mining company Vale, which is why it is included in the metallic minerals sector. The third place among the highest dividends projected for 2022 went to the shares of Gerdau Metalúrgica (GOAU4), from the steel sector, which should present a DY of 20.3%.

Petrobras (PETR4) and Vale (VALE3) close the ranking of the top five places, with dividends of 19.8% and 18.7%. The electricity sector also appears in weight in the survey, with the preferred class B and common shares of Copel (CPLE6 and CPLE3), CPFL Energia (CPFE3), Taesa (TAEE11) and Cemig (CMIG4) with good dividend projections.

To reach this selection, Economatica considered companies that had distributed dividends and interest on equity in 2021 and with an average daily financial volume exceeding R$ 5 million in the period. In addition, the filter considers companies that have registered profits in the year 2020 and in the first nine months of 2021.

This profit accumulated in the first three quarters of last year must also be at least 75% of the profit accumulated during the entire period of 2020, with the policy of distributing dividends in 2022 equivalent or higher than that observed in 2021.

“The calculation of the Dividend Yield projected for the end of 2022 was carried out considering the share price on the last day of 2021 and the same volume of dividends and interest on equity distributed per share in 2021. This survey considers 100% methodology quantitatively, a more detailed analysis of the companies is recommended, which the survey does not consider, before making any investment”, says Economatica.

