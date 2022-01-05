The 4-year-old niece of George Floyd is shot indoors in the US; know details

Last Saturday (1st), a 4-year-old girl was shot in Houston, USA. Already this Tuesday (4), the channel ABC13 revealed that it was Arianna, a niece of George Floyd. According to the channel, the child was shot while sleeping in his bed.

An unidentified suspect – or suspects – opened fire on her family’s home, which contained four adults and two children. Arianna was shot in the torso area and taken by car to a nearby hospital. According to police, the girl underwent surgery and was stabilized. According to her father, the little girl had a perforated liver and lung, as well as three broken ribs. However, he claims she is on the mend.

Continues after Advertising

So far, there have been no arrests in the case and the police have not commented on the possible culprits. On the other hand, Arianna’s family told ABC13 that they know who fired the shots at the residence. The most unusual thing, however, is that they also told the network that the shooting would have been “just a coincidence”.

According to TMZ, the child is the granddaughter of LaTonya, sister of George Floyd. In other words, technically, Arianna is his great-niece. Although new, the girl also reportedly attended some protests last year to honor her late uncle – who was murdered in May 2020. “This is 4-year-old Arianna. She was front and center of the marches and protests in the case of her uncle, Goerge Floyd”, told reporter Mycah Hatfield, who investigated the case.

This is 4-year-old Arianna. She was front and center at the marches and rallies in her Uncle George Floyd’s case. On Saturday around 3 am, her father tells me they were asleep in her bed when someone fired several shots at their apartment. Arianna was hit in her torso. pic.twitter.com/Cpo1oFwase — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) January 4, 2022

Continues after Advertising

George Floyd was just 40 years old when he was asphyxiated to death in the city of Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Former police officer Derek Chauvin was the one who pressed his knee to the former security guard’s neck for more than 8 minutes, while Floyd cried out for help, shouting: “I can not breath!”. Witnesses recorded the scene and the video circulated the world, generating a wave of indignation and protests against racism and police brutality, igniting the “Black Lives Matter” movement.

In June 2021 Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in prison for the death of George Floyd. In a trial considered historic in the United States, the former police officer was found guilty on three counts: manslaughter; for causing death, unintentionally, by a dangerous act, without regard for human life; and by negligence in taking the conscious risk of causing Floyd’s death.