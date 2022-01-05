The Canadian village that traded coal for forest and now attracts cyclists from all over the world – 01/04/2022

Cumberland, on Vancouver Island, has evolved from a dirty coal town to a mountain biking ‘mecca’, thanks to committed residents.

It was a rare sunny and cool November morning, and I had just zigzagged up a mountain just outside the village of Cumberland on Vancouver Island, western Canada, getting mud in the wake of Jeremy Grasby, a cyclist Of region.

We stopped to rest where the thick forest gave way to freshly planted seedlings and embraced the wide view: the stark walls of the Beaufort Mountains behind us and a rich green canopy backed down by the luminous Straits of Georgia.

Landscape surrounding Cumberland, the small Canadian village Image: Cole Freeman/Unsplash

The indigenous people of the K’ómoks called this place the “land of plenty”, and it’s not hard to see why. I could have stood there all day soaking up the autumn sun, but Grasby had other plans. He had promised to take me back to the village on a network of winding mountain bike trails built and maintained by a local non-profit called the United Riders of Cumberland.

“Each trail reflects the personality and riding style of the person who built it,” explained Grasby as we reached the top of the last hill and prepared for the first descent.

It has raw, hard tracks, like Roughneck, and light, that flow well, like Vanilla”

The trails cut through the forests of the region and species of bridges help cyclists Image: Cole Freeman/Unsplash

We were ready at the top of the winding, root-covered Blueprint Trail, whose layout looked like it had been drawn by someone with a sadistic streak. After a brief water break, Grasby left, dashing fearlessly through the trees. Then I found him, kindly waiting for me on a small road, with a satisfied smile on his face.

The forests around Cumberland are lined with bike trails. Implemented over the last 20 years, they form a network that, if placed together, would add up to more than 200 kilometers. This burgeoning mountain biking hub has not gone unnoticed. A half-dozen prestigious annual races are now held on its network of paths, and by 2020 the network registered a record number of users despite the covid-19 pandemic.

The original trails were built on private land owned by loggers. They were tolerated, but not exactly legal,” he said. grasby.

Cyclist Jumps on Forest Trails, Photo by United Riders of Cumberland Image: Instagram Play @unitedridersofcumberland

The arrangement was not sustainable. To solve the problem, Grasby and other cyclists founded the UROC in 2008, with the intention of reaching an understanding with the loggers regarding the construction of trails and access to the forest.

“Mountain biking has always attracted non-conformists and those with strong personalities,” Grasby told me as we walked back to The Riding Fool, a hostel he’s owned in the village since the early 2000s. “Cumberland hasn’t changed; to ensure continuous access to the trails we built, we had to organize ourselves”

Cyclists became politicians. Building trails is one thing, speaking in your defense is another”

The movement led by cyclists attracted new travelers to cycle tourism in the region Image: Algi/Unsplash

buy to protect

A formal land use agreement was signed between UROC and loggers in 2015. It marked a huge step for the community and its mountain bikers, who have long considered themselves guardians of the forest.

They weren’t, however, the only advocates of the environment in Cumberland. Nestled between the Comox Valley and the towering Beaufort Mountains in east-central Vancouver Island, this small community of just 4,300 people has long defined itself as a “village in the forest.”

In 2000, a group of villagers, concerned that extensive logging threatened their green haven, banded together and formed the Cumberland Community Forest Society. Rather than negotiating access to land with loggers, CCFS concluded that the most effective way to protect the forest from logging was to buy part of it.

The village of Cumberland, which was once a town, switched from coal to forest protection Image: Alamy

It was an ambitious plan, but in 2005, after five years of intense fundraising, the society accumulated enough money to purchase a 72-hectare plot of forest near the village for 1.2 million Canadian dollars (about R$ 5 million). They immediately gifted the area to Cumberland to become a “community forest”.

Inspired by its initial success, CCFS moved forward with new land purchases. In 2016, they purchased a 40-hectare area called Space Nugget, and in 2020 they acquired 91 hectares around a salmon-rich stream called Perseverance Creek. Today, as the timber industry continues to exploit the area, the more than 200 hectares purchased by CCFS have created a protected ring of biodiversity around the village that has been able to mature naturally.

The emergence of two complementary grassroots organizations in Cumberland, at the same time, was no coincidence. “The village had a previous characteristic of being brave,” explained Meaghan Cursons, executive director of CCFS.

People who were attracted to the community in the 1980s and 1990s had the same type of character. We didn’t come here to elitize, we came here to enlarge. We had the same love for the hardworking, raw, advanced character of this place.”

Entities joined forces so that the region’s forest became a “community forest” Image: Getty Images/500px

That courage comes from Cumberland’s history as a coal mining town. The ore was first discovered in the area in 1850, but it took three decades and elusive Scottish industrialist Robert Dunsmuir to bring the black gold to the surface. In 1898, Cumberland was registered as a city, and for the next quarter century, the “Coal King” reigned.

At its height in 1910, Cumberland produced millions of tons of coal a year, and the city had a population of 13,000, including the second-largest Chinatown (Chinese community) on the west coast of North America.

But beset by union disputes, Vancouver Island’s mining industry was dirty and dangerous. Hundreds were killed in gas explosions, and in 1912 security issues and lack of union recognition provoked a bitter two-year strike.

Coal production declined after the Great Depression (1930s), and by the 1940s it had become minuscule. Devoid of economic strength, Cumberland re-registered itself as a village, and the last local mine was closed in 1966.

Cumberland Landscape: City had its heyday with coal Image: Cole Freeman/Unsplash

Decline and rebirth

In the 1970s and 1980s, the village dragged on, barely managing to survive, as economic development moved further east to the growing centers of Courtenay and Comox. Real estate agents paid no attention to the village, and locals were seen as whimsical or just plain weird. But Cumberland’s small core of artists, hippies and cyclists didn’t spoil the points.

“We felt we needed to prove our worth as a community, because we had been treated like the poor bastards, located on the wrong side of the tracks,” Cursons said of Cumberland’s rebirth in the 21st century.

We wanted neighboring communities and visitors to know that we had a story to tell”

Although the village switched from coal to nature, it still extols its industrial past. A local museum, full of information, contains a replica of an old mining pit, and several posters displayed around the city tell in detail the history of former mining operations.

Cumberland’s renaissance has led to an appreciation of the city’s real estate over the past decade Image: BBC Usage

Despite that, the big attraction these days is mountain biking. Talk to a cyclist in this area, and he will likely tell you that Vancouver Island is one of the best places in the world for cyclists. The secret is in the land: the consistency of the moist soil on the forest floor that makes it good for pedaling.

Since the historic land use agreement legitimized the trail network in 2015, Cumberland has become a destination for cyclists around the world. One ride off the main path and you’re flying through a rich temperate forest. The trails attracted around 70,000 users in 2020 — and not just cyclists. The UROC network coincides with Community Forest areas, and the trails are multi-purpose. Some contain historical signs related to the region’s industrial past. In addition to cyclists, they attract naturalists, school groups, families, and hikers.

The region is considered a paradise for mountain bikers Image: Instagram Play @unitedridersofcumberland

Integrity at risk?

Cumberland’s growing popularity as a recreation center has had an impact on the local economy. Despite its small size, the village now has a small brewery, several clothing boutiques, a chocolate shop, and a reputation on the island as a place for good music shows.

On the other hand, property prices have quadrupled in less than a decade, and the local demographic, historically dominated by workers, is changing. Some residents fear elitization, while others suggest that Cumberland should shun popularity and continue to embrace its own weirdness.

“Like many other communities, Cumberland’s growth rate has outpaced our ability to plan in terms of community,” admitted Cursons.

But as we’ve grown in size and reputation, we’ve also realized that a strong community needs the protection of the things we value, like our heritage, nature, water and that brave poor guy that is the foundation of our collective identity.”

Regardless, during my short stay in Cumberland, every resident I spoke with professed a deep affection for the place. “I love Cumberland because I feel we still have a significant opportunity to shape our collective history,” said Cursons, who has lived in the village for 26 years. “Our actions, our volunteer efforts, our creativity and our passions still make a difference in how the community is changing and developing.”

It’s hard to disagree. As I took my rental bike back to the shop and entered a taco restaurant for dinner, I couldn’t help but feel a sense of wonder at this town turned village that switched from coal mining to mountain biking and raised millions. of dollars to buy a forest. It shows how small communities can still take control of their landscape and that grassroots voluntary action can replace a dirty industry with something that is more sustainable and fun.