The coolness of businessman Ronaldo. Cruzeiro’s ingratitude towards the idol Fábio – Prisma

With Vanderlei Luxemburgo there was no mercy.

They dispatched the 69-year-old coach, considered ‘outdated’ and sought out 38-year-old Uruguayan Paulo Pezzolano to lead the team.

But with Fábio, Ronaldo, the owner of 90% of Cruzeiro, and his right-hand man in football, the ex-player Paulo André, they are showing a lack of consideration, respect and cruelty, which go far beyond ‘professionalism’.

Even at 41, Fábio remains one of the best goalkeepers in the country. He has been with Cruzeiro since 2005. It has been 18 years of incredible dedication and excellent football.

Reached the mark of 976 matches for the club. Won 12 titles. Among them, two Brazilians and three Copa do Brasil.

But the numbers lose importance given the trajectory of the goalkeeper in Toca da Raposa.

Starting with the enormous injustice committed by the coaches of the Brazilian team. Fábio never had the opportunity he truly deserved. None of them assume, but the goalkeeper’s religious conviction, very firm, weighed against the player. He always knew, but he didn’t back down.

A great player leader, Fábio set an example of dignity by following Cruzeiro, even though he was relegated in 2019. Despite having had several proposals to leave. Grêmio, São Paulo, Internacional, Fluminense were some of the teams interested in the goalkeeper. He was firm, guaranteed that he would stay at the club, even in the Second Division.

Fábio received R$750 thousand per month. It had their salaries reduced in the last renovations. I earned BRL 270 thousand, between gloves and salaries in 2021.

But the club repeatedly claimed the player could not pay his full salary. It was only paying a part. The current debt with Fábio already exceeds R$ 10 million.

As it was in Serie A, it continued to be the highlight of the team in both seasons in Serie B. His performances even avoided the threat of relegation to Serie C.

On November 12, 2021, the president of Cruzeiro, Sérgio Rodrigues, proudly announced the anticipation of the goalkeeper’s contract renewal until the end of 2022.

“Fábio deserves this. He’s playing in high performance. He’s an athlete who trains hard every day and has played practically every game, in other words, he’s always fit, with a history of almost zero injuries. He’s very dedicated, identified and victorious inside the Cruise. It represents a lot.

“His presence here, next year, will be essential. We are very happy to sign this agreement. It’s something he wanted and so did we. Now it’s time to make this historic mark, God willing, of the thousand games and, in end of next year, access.”

The club president, who already articulated the possibility of turning Cruzeiro, with debts of R$ 1.2 million, into a joint-stock company, insisted on exercising his authority as president, and ensuring that the leader would be ‘fundamental’ and would remain in the club by the end of 2022.

The salary would be raised to R$ 350 thousand.

All combined.

Only, a month later, Ronaldo arrived with his R$ 400 million.

He took over the club and declared that the priority was to make it viable.

And that there would be a drastic reduction in football spending.

The club’s payroll, scheduled for 2022, was R$4.5 million. Approved by Sérgio Rodrigues himself.

But Ronaldo decided that it would be ‘only’ R$ 1.5 million. Enough, in his opinion, for a Second Division club in Brazil to move up to Serie A.

From Second Division Ronaldo. Valladollid’s majority shareholder, since 2018, his club has reduced debts. But he was relegated last Spanish season.

He authorized Paulo André to meet with Fábio and make it clear that it doesn’t matter what President Sérgio Rodrigues agreed with the Cruzeiro idol.

If he wants to stay at the club, he will have to accept a drastic salary reduction.

The meeting between Fábio and the football management took place yesterday, the same day as the cast presentation. And the goalkeeper was not in the first training of 2022.

Ronaldo in 2014 became a member of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers, in the United States, a club that ended up going bankrupt. Then, in 2018, it bought 51% of Valladollid’s shares. And in 2021, it acquired 90% of the shares of Sociedade Anônima do Futebol do Cruzeiro.

And in both the American and Spanish clubs, the former player was cold towards his idols, the players with greater contact with the fans. His priority has always been money. As if clubs were banks.

The same criterion is being adopted with Fábio.

The captain, the leader, in titles, in joy, and who followed in the Second Division, in embarrassment, is being treated with indifference.

Either fit the payroll or walk away.

Regrettable the lack of consideration.

The disdain for the word pledged by the president to the club’s biggest idol today.

Cruzeiro informs that new meetings will take place.

Meanwhile, Fábio shouldn’t train.

The club not only committed to the idol until the end of this year.

You owe the player money.

Even a party was scheduled for their thousand games this year.

Even so, Ronaldo remains firm.

Or Fábio accepts to receive much less, instead of R$ 350 thousand, his salary would drop to R$ 150 thousand, a ceiling imposed by the new owner of Cruzeiro. Or don’t stay at the club.

Yesterday’s meeting did not resolve the impasse.

It was disappointing for the goalkeeper.

Sad for the history of Ronaldo player.

Common to the story of Ronaldo businessman…