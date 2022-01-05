The Lost Daughter | Read review of Oscar-nominated Netflix movie

One of the essential qualities of a good storyteller is to look at the chaos of life, of human nature, and take a journey that makes sense out of it. I’m not necessarily talking about a pre-determined structure of three acts and round character arcs, following the commandments of a good script manual, but about a narrative that touches the viewer in some way, that reveals hidden ideas and feelings, until then, because of the sheer disorder of the real world. In the lost daughter, the director and screenwriter Maggie Gyllenhaal does this Herculean work with spectacular distinction.

Even more herculean work, including, because the film released by Netflix is inspired by a book, signed by Elena Ferrante, who doesn’t care much about this thing of structure and “story”. That doesn’t mean it’s a bad book – on the contrary, Ferrante knows very well what he’s doing when he bewitches us with his text, which is a web of past memories, forgetfulness and reveries, briefly interrupted by the simple and evocative narrative that unfolds in the present of the plot. On paper, the the lost daughter de Ferrante is intoxicating, but Gyllenhaal is right by betting that the film version, even because it is in such a visual medium, needs something more concrete.

Thus, her script carefully plays with the book, shifting events and revelations from place to place to unveil for us, the viewers, a clearer narrative line. Our protagonist here is Leda (Olivia Colman), who takes a vacation on a small island in Greece after leaving her two grown daughters with their divorced father. There, she bumps into a suspicious New York family, and finds herself fascinated by young Nina (Dakota Johnson), perennially exhausted from her young daughter and her quietly menacing husband (Oliver Jackson-Cohen).

As Leda slowly gets involved in the “cold war” of this family, in the end not so different from so many others that the viewer will recognize from her own life or fiction, we also follow the protagonist’s past, during the childhood of her own daughters. Gyllenhaal, like Ferrante, is interested in entering the darkest and most unexplored depths of motherhood as we know it in contemporary society, abusing a photograph (de Helene Louvart) and an assembly (of Affonso Gonçalves) almost claustrophobic to emphasize every sidelong glance, thoughtless gesture and change of posture of its actresses.

In her directorial debut, the actress in films like Batman the dark knight and crazy heart she shows herself to be an irreproachable filmmaker live. Your the lost daughter is a film that seems to breathe and pant alongside the women it chooses to follow, and which shatters into a thousand fragments whenever they are pushed to its limits. Rather than committing to a very rigid format throughout the film, Gyllenhaal prioritizes communicating the story of these women, making sure that we remain entirely by their side in every scene.

It’s almost the reverse path taken by rebecca hall in Identity, another actress who made her directorial debut in 2021. There is no right and wrong in this dichotomy, only what suits each story best, and the lost daughter finds in this freedom of format the way to bring to the screen the intense internal dialogues of Ferrante’s book. With some striking images, and many small and incisive semantic nudges, the film translates all the intellectual suffocation, the physical fatigue, the inescapable sense of mortality, the transformation into an object of service, that the concept of contemporary motherhood carries with it.

Gyllenhaal’s greatest allies in this mission are, of course, the three actresses at the center of the film – and they also represent how separate paths can reach the same place. The protagonist Olivia Colman brilliantly opts for expressive naturalness, embodying her fickle Leda with dignity and even some humor, without ever falling into theatrical or farcical. Like its younger version, Jessie Buckley chooses a much more sentimental, skin-deep approach, bringing out a passion and impulsiveness that are buried deep in Colman’s Leda. And finally, Dakota Johnson it explodes in mannerisms and insecurities on the screen, all sly looks and oblique poses, at the same time muse, source of fascination, and flesh-and-blood woman.

There’s a common refrain that seems to pop up in film review whenever a movie like the lost daughter is released, and especially when male journalists talk about them. As a defensive tactic, perhaps, these critics often say that the works in question embody something of “fleeting” or “elusive” about the female condition, sometimes even transforming the fact that they are unable, because they are men, to understand these movies in full.

It seems like a big nonsense, mainly because the lost daughter it’s a class on how to use cinema as a tool for empathy. Not that it squirms and “softens” to be understood up until by those who do not share the female condition with their protagonists – and should not! – but he obscures nothing, treats nothing as a mystery. It’s all on the screen, in full light, as obvious as it gets. Just wanting to see.