‘The Masked Singer Brasil’: Priscilla Alcantara and Tatá Werneck are in their second season | 2022

“Who are youuuuuuuuuuuuu?” So, ready to soon unmask new fantasies at The Masked Singer Brasil? So, let the drums roll, because the show has its opening date scheduled for this month – the 23rd and we are here with pure anxiety! And two names have already been revealed, at the Encontro: Priscilla Alcantara and Tatá Werneck. But calm down: they will be presenter and judge. Come to understand better:
Tatá Werneck is the new judge of ‘The Masked Singer’
🤩Tatá Werneck joins Taís Araujo, Rodrigo Lombardi and Eduardo Sterblitch as a juror, in the mission to discover who is behind each costume. And of course it joins us all too, right? The best detectives in Braseeeel!
“I was very happy with the invitation because I’m a big fan of the program. I gave some hints on the internet too, so I don’t know if it was fate or if it worked”, jokes Tatá.
🤩Priscilla Alcantara is the new backstage presenter. It will show you everything that happens behind the camera and we will analyze every detail, to note it down in our investigation pad.
“It was quite a surprise! I always said that I would like to go back to television and the best thing is to live this in a project that has marked my life so much”, says Priscilla.
In a video on her networks, Priscilla revealed that the invitation to become a presenter came on the day of the final of the first season. Watch 👇👇
Priscilla Alcantara reveals that invitation to host was made in the first season
The trajectory of Unicórnio, a costume by Priscilla Alcantara, at ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’
🦄Are we going to take the opportunity to review Priscilla’s success as a Unicorn in season one?
😍 We loved the novelty and the public too! Everyone is looking forward to seeing these two on stage. See you, The Masked Singer!
