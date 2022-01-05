The midfielder has arrived! Fluminense announces the hiring of Nathan, fifth reinforcement for 2022 | Rio de Janeiro

Fluminense and Santos competed for the player until the end. They complied with Rooster’s demands and made equal offers, paying R$1 million for the loan and assuming the player’s full salary. Atlético accepted the proposals and left the decision to Nathan and his staff.

The greater visibility was in favor of Tricolor, as it is in Libertadores, and a 10% increase on top of the salaries that the midfielder receives in Belo Horizonte due to the move to Rio de Janeiro.. Final details were closed last Monday. In Flu, he will dispute position with Ganso and Cazares.

Revealed by Athletico-PR, Nathan had great prominence for the Hurricane between 2014 and 2015 and was sold to Chelsea, England, for €7 million euros (R$23 million at the price at the time). But the midfielder never played for the English club and was loaned to Vitesse, from Holland, and Belenenses, from Portugal. In 2018, he returned to Brazil for Atlético-MG, also on loan. The player liked Galo and last year, with the approval of coach Jorge Sampaoli, was bought outright for €3 million euros (R$17.9 million at the time).