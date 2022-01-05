‘The More Life, the Better!’: canceled on the web, Nenem will receive another chance in football | come around

Understand what has happened so far 🕒
Baby sees Death in the stands
✅ Rejected by his teammates, Neném was expelled from América and got into a fight with Trombada (Marcelo Flores), the team’s coach. The confusion between the two ended up on the internet, and the ace was cancelled.
Teak lies about Neném and Trombada takes satisfaction
A fresh start for Baby 🌟
Neném (Vladimir Brichta) dreaming of becoming a star in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
At the bottom of the pit, the player will get his things in the locker room of the old club, and leave there full of hope! 🍀🍀🍀
Chicão (Sérgio Menezes), a former teammate of Neném’s, will appear as an angel and will give the ace a valuable tip.
▶ Review Baby rocking as captain of America:
Neném encourages the team in the locker room, and is chosen as captain
“I shouldn’t, but I’ll help you. Remember Lambreta, a skilled left wing? He’s building a team (…). Look for Lambreta. You still play a lot”, the player will say.
Baby is obliged to praise Trombada in an interview
Will Neném make it back to the lawns? 🤔
▶ Review the highlights of the Tuesday, 4/1 chapter:
05 Jan
Wednesday
Celina can’t find Rose’s photo, and Guilherme gets annoyed at her mother’s teasing. Paula doesn’t let Neném break her promise. Roni manipulates Nedda. Betina faces Leco and Neco. Paula gets annoyed with Marcelo because of Flávia. Daniel talks to Rose. Chicão tells Neném that a team in the interior of São Paulo is selecting athletes. Paula threatens to fire Marcelo. Tina fights at school because of her father and Jandira sends Baby to go to the girl’s school. Flávia comments on the woman who appeared at Marcelo’s house and Paula believes she is Carmen. Gabriel sees Flávia with Paula and gets excited. Celina offends Daniel and demands that he return Rose’s photo. Gabriel meets Flávia at Terrare Cosmetics. Tina mistreats Baby. Daniel suffers a heart attack because of Celina, and Guilherme supports him.
Check out the full summary for the day and week!