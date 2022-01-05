‘The More Life, the Better!’: canceled on the web, Nenem will receive another chance in football | come around

05 Jan Wednesday

Celina can’t find Rose’s photo, and Guilherme gets annoyed at her mother’s teasing. Paula doesn’t let Neném break her promise. Roni manipulates Nedda. Betina faces Leco and Neco. Paula gets annoyed with Marcelo because of Flávia. Daniel talks to Rose. Chicão tells Neném that a team in the interior of São Paulo is selecting athletes. Paula threatens to fire Marcelo. Tina fights at school because of her father and Jandira sends Baby to go to the girl’s school. Flávia comments on the woman who appeared at Marcelo’s house and Paula believes she is Carmen. Gabriel sees Flávia with Paula and gets excited. Celina offends Daniel and demands that he return Rose’s photo. Gabriel meets Flávia at Terrare Cosmetics. Tina mistreats Baby. Daniel suffers a heart attack because of Celina, and Guilherme supports him.

