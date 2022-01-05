‘The More Life, the Better!’: Celina will decide to show Guilherme’s compromising photo of Rose | come around

▶ Remember Celina’s setup against Rose:
Celina questions Daniel about Guilherme and Rose’s nuptial pact
Mother-in-law and daughter-in-law at war ⚔
💥 Rose and Celina keep getting weirded out, and all because Guilherme’s mother is sure that her daughter-in-law hasn’t forgotten Neném, the great love of Rose’s past.
Celina insinuates that Rose is Baby’s lover
▶ Remember Rose and Baby’s romance:
Baby stops Rose from falling, and the two end up kissing
💥 Tired of her mother-in-law’s nagging, Rose asked Guilherme to move her mother away from the mansion.
Guilherme tells Celina that he’s going to rent an apartment for her and Daniel
Celina’s frame 🐍
Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) will try to reveal Rose’s (Bárbara Colen) secret to Guilherme (Mateus Solano) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Furious at her son’s decision to throw her out of the house, Celina will try, once again, to provoke the couple’s separation, so that Rose will be penniless in this divorce.
Daniel agrees with the change and Celina becomes enraged
For this, the psychoanalyst will try to prove to Guilherme that Rose betrayed him showing the doctor a photo of the daughter-in-law in the arms of Neném.
Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) finds old photo of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Celina manages to shake Guilherme with her comments about Rose
“What’s so important about Rose to tell me, Mom? If it’s one more of your pet peeves…”, Guilherme will say impatiently.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will be irritated with Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“They’re not pet peeves. They’re facts. You’ll see it with your own eyes,” says Celina, looking for a photo of Rose and Baby together.
Xiii… Will Celina be able to end Guilherme and Rose’s marriage once and for all? 😱
▶ Review the highlights of the Tuesday, 4/1 chapter:
05 Jan
Wednesday
Celina can’t find Rose’s photo, and Guilherme gets annoyed at her mother’s teasing. Paula doesn’t let Neném break her promise. Roni manipulates Nedda. Betina faces Leco and Neco. Paula gets annoyed with Marcelo because of Flávia. Daniel talks to Rose. Chicão tells Neném that a team in the interior of São Paulo is selecting athletes. Paula threatens to fire Marcelo. Tina fights at school because of her father and Jandira sends Baby to go to the girl’s school. Flávia comments on the woman who appeared at Marcelo’s house and Paula believes she is Carmen. Gabriel sees Flávia with Paula and gets excited. Celina offends Daniel and demands that he return Rose’s photo. Gabriel meets Flávia at Terrare Cosmetics. Tina mistreats Baby. Daniel suffers a heart attack because of Celina, and Guilherme supports him.
