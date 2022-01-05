‘The More Life, the Better!’: Daniel will have a heart attack after being attacked by Celina | come around

Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) finds old photo of Rose (Bárbara Colen) and Baby (Vladimir Brichta) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
That Celina hates Rose is nothing new, and the psychoanalyst will play bass to see the circus on fire between her daughter-in-law and her son: knowing that Guilherme dies of jealousy of his wife, she planned to show the doctor a photo of Rose in Neném’s arms.. Jeez!
Rose will escape her mother-in-law’s evil and will be saved by the bell, or rather, by the father-in-law, because at H time, the compromising photo will disappear. Ufa! 😯😓
Trying to protect her son’s marriage, Daniel will hide the photo, making Celina furious.
Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) attacks Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
“I’m very upset! And you have no idea what a changed woman can do! Where did you put the photo of Rose and Baby?”, Celina will say to her husband.
“You can give your tantrum. I won’t give you the picture”, will provoke Daniel.
In a fight between husband and wife, the son takes the spoon
Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) and Celina (Ana Lucia Torre) discuss in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
The argument between Celina and Daniel will turn into a tragedy when the psychoanalyst goes after her husband, who will not stand the attacks and will start to feel sick.
Guilherme (Mateus Solano) will see Daniel (Tato Gabus Mendes) suffering a heart attack in ‘The More Life, the Better!’ — Photo: Globe
Fortunately, Guilherme will arrive to end the parents’ fight, but will panic when he sees Daniel’s condition.
“Dad, you’re having a heart attack!” the doctor will conclude desperately.
Damn it! Will William be able to save his father? 😨
05 Jan
Wednesday
Celina can’t find Rose’s photo, and Guilherme gets annoyed at her mother’s teasing. Paula doesn’t let Neném break her promise. Roni manipulates Nedda. Betina faces Leco and Neco. Paula gets annoyed with Marcelo because of Flávia. Daniel talks to Rose. Chicão tells Neném that a team in the interior of São Paulo is selecting athletes. Paula threatens to fire Marcelo. Tina fights at school because of her father and Jandira sends Baby to go to the girl’s school. Flávia comments on the woman who appeared at Marcelo’s house and Paula believes she is Carmen. Gabriel sees Flávia with Paula and gets excited. Celina offends Daniel and demands that he return Rose’s photo. Gabriel meets Flávia at Terrare Cosmetics. Tina mistreats Baby. Daniel suffers a heart attack because of Celina, and Guilherme supports him.
