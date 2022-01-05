The niece of George Floyd, age 4, is shot in Houston

According to the family, everything is just a coincidence.

Shortly after Houston police announced details of a New Year’s Day shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl, it became known Tuesday that the victim was related to George Floyd, the former Houstonian whose recorded death by Minneapolis police officers pushed race relations into an intense national mobilization in the United States.

Family members say the victim, who underwent surgery after the Saturday morning shooting on the south side of Houston, is Floyd’s niece, Arianna. Arianna’s father adds that the girl was sleeping in her bed when the shooting took place. The shooting in question took place at 3322 Yellowstone Blvd., not far from the 288-South 610 interchange, just before 3 am, police said. The HPD Major Assault and Family Violence Division said one or more suspects fired several shots at an apartment where four adults and two children were inside. One of the children was hit in the torso.

The girl was taken in a private vehicle to a nearby hospital, where she underwent surgery and was stabilized, police said. Arianna’s father added that she remains in the hospital with a punctured lung and liver and three broken ribs.

Although police did not immediately release a description of the shooter or why, the girl’s family told ABC13 that they know who opened fire and strongly believe the shooting was just a coincidence.