The number of emergency room visits at Unimed Hospital is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic – Metro

The significant increase in cases of flu syndromes, associated with a higher positivity rate for tests of the Covid-19, already reverberates within the hospitals of Ceará, including those in the private network.

This Monday (3), the Unimed Hospital it hit record, recording the largest number of calls in the emergency, since the beginning of the pandemic. Most patients had flu-like symptoms.

In all, they were 1,403 calls in a single day: 762 patients were treated at the unit’s emergency room and another 641 via Virtual Emergency Service, show data released by the president of the cooperative Elias Leite, in a video published on their social networks this Tuesday afternoon (4).

“Maximum capacity”

Due to the rapid increase in demand for flu syndromes and for Covid, the Unimed Hospital is already operating with “maximum service capacity”, endorsed Elias Leite.

According to him, there were 26 patients hospitalized by Covid on the last December 30th, only through the Unimed Fortaleza system. Already on Tuesday, so five days later, that number jumped to 38, adding 12 more patients. Of the 38 hospitalized, 15 are in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

The test positivity rate at the hospital was 12% last week. However, this percentage rose to 25%. Which, for Elias Leite, “was to be expected”, in view of the meetings and gatherings that took place at the end of the year festivities. For him, however, it’s not just Covid-19 that worries him.

Flu syndromes worry

“The flu, flu syndromes, Influenza are also worrying. Right now, just in our hospital, we have 75 inpatients who already have a negative test for Covid, but are hospitalized for flu-like symptoms, probably Influenza”, he said, endorsing that part of the tests already confirm the suspicion.

Elias Leite guaranteed that, despite the high demand, the hospital has a team of more than 10 doctors only to treat patients with flu-like illnesses.