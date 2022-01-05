The Office: Unpublished and hilarious scene from season four is released nine years after the end of the comedy; watch!

2022 started with a wonderful surprise for “The Office” fans! Almost nine years after the end of the sitcom, an unprecedented scene was released by the Peacock streaming service. The snippet is a never-before-seen opening to the fourth season’s “Job Fair” episode, in which Michael Scott (Steve Carell) goes through a ruckus and backtracks on his “bathroom humor” concepts.

The scene begins with Michael’s screams as Dwight (Rainn Wilson) rushes to his aid. Shortly thereafter, the regional manager of Dunder Mifflin appears furious for having dumped all of his belongings down the toilet – his phone, his wallet, his sweets and even his car keys. “I threw the keys out of anger”, he justified. Employees, of course, chuckled quietly at their boss’s plight, but got an ear snag.

Continues after Advertising

“Technically, this is the bathroom humor you claim to like”, recalled Dwight. But Michael didn’t budge. “This is not bathroom humor, this is bathroom tragedy”, he countered. However, shortly after entering his office, the manager changed his mind and said that this was “the best thing that ever happened” to him. And that’s when we discovered the reason… The perrengue made him have a “brilliant” idea!

A day later at work, Michael resurfaces to reveal his “genius” idea to the office: a bathroom protector that was nothing more than a “custom” racket. “It’s going to change the way we do business, so to speak”, he said. “It’s portable, self-cleaning, it goes wherever you go”, he added. But nobody bought the idea… So, the scene comes to an end with a statement from Creed (Creed Bratton), as ingenious as the manager. “Here’s an idea: add a cable to this baby girl and you have a tennis racket”, he said. Seriously, it’s Scranton’s titanium minds, huh?

Watch the full below:

Hilarious and masters, right? No one above in the paper industry! Kkkkk The unprecedented scene is part of the fourth season of the special “The Office: Superfan Episodes”, which features deleted scenes, recording errors, interviews and other material about the sitcom. In addition to this excerpt from the episode “Job Fair”, the special shows moments never seen before the chapter “Dinner Party” and parts 1 and 2 of the episodes “Fun Run” and “Goodbye, Toby”. In Brazil, “The Office” is available on HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video streaming.