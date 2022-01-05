The oldest person in the world turns 119 lucid and tells a secret

Imagine reaching 119 lucid years old (o). The oldest person in the world, the Japanese Kane Tanaka, it achieved!! She had her birthday this Sunday, January 2nd and posed for photos making a sign of peace and love!

The good news was given by her great-granddaughter on social media: “Great achievement. He reached the age of 119,” Junko wrote on Twitter. “Continue to live life joyfully and to the full”

And the family revealed the great secret of reaching a lucid 119 years old: math exercises and stimuli to curiosity are responsible for the health of the oldest woman in the world, relatives say.

“I may be biased because I’m related to her, but I think it’s amazing (Kane’s vitality) – I wanted to share that with the world so that people feel inspired and feel their joy,” Junko said.

Kane’s long life

Born in 1903, Kane married a rice shop owner at age 19. She worked in the family store until she was 103 years old.

The old woman lived through a series of historic events, surviving two world wars and the 1918 Spanish flu. Her life spanned 49 summer and winter Olympic Games.

“I don’t remember her talking a lot about the past… She thinks a lot about the future – she really likes living in the present,” Kane’s grandson Eiji Tanaka told CNN last year.

The oldest person in the world is living in a nursing home in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan.

Kane, who was recognized by the Guinness Book in 2019 as the world’s oldest living person, received congratulatory messages from Twitter users on his birthday.

“It’s amazing that at 119, she can look straight into the camera and make a peace sign,” said Twitter user @TuNatoron.

“Congratulations!! Please always stay healthy,” said Mee-san, another Twitter user.

oldest man in the world

In September 2021, Spaniard Saturnino de la Fuente García became the oldest man alive, at 112 years of age. He was born in 1909, worked as a shoemaker and withstood the Spanish Civil War.

Saturnino said the secret to a long life is: “A peaceful life … and without hurting anyone,” according to a Guinness press release.

With information from CNN