Thetan Arena surpasses 7 million players and could topple the throne of Axie Infinity among play-to-earn games

The metaverse-based play-to-earn gaming ecosystem started 2022 strong and announcing several new features with Axie Infinity (AXS) the main game of the moment, announcing improvements to their platform and revealing new ways to earn SLP.

However, in 2022, Axie will have to deal not only with the challenges of building and expanding its game, but with a competitor that could displace AXS from its throne in the gamecoin market, Thetan Arena, a blockchain game that combines the player’s personal skills with teamwork.

The game, which has been received with much enthusiasm by the community, has garnered more than 7 million users since its release in September 2021. In addition, Thetan Arena has more than 79,000 holders of your token issued only in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) versus 116,801 AXS holders, but adding the Ronin, Ethereum (ETH) and BSC blockchains.

The game’s governance token, THG is also on an uptrend, after posting 43% gains recently. THEAdditionally, Thetan Arena announced its roadmap for implementing governance token burning.

But what is this Thetan Arena guy?

Thetan Arena is an online multiplayer battle arena game, which can be played for free (but without remuneration), but interested parties can purchase the game’s avatars, converted into NFTs that are also used to give players ownership of the characters. of the game and certain items.

The game was officially released in November for Android, iOS and PC and if players decide to buy a character, they can earn THC for every successful game they play. The cheapest characters on the market currently sell for approximately $80.

A unique feature of this game is that purchased characters have a lifetime. This means that purchased characters will have a limited number of games and can receive THC.

Players will not be rewarded after characters have exhausted their game limit. WolfFun claims this is for players to continue to buy characters and support the treasure. The treasure is used to buy THC and therefore supports the game’s economy.

