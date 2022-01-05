Thousands of Cars Stuck on Road After US Blizzard – News

Senator Tim Kaine’s routine commute from his home in Virginia to Washington this Monday turned into a 27-hour ordeal when a blizzard disrupted traffic on a major thoroughfare south of the US capital. United States. He and thousands of other drivers were stranded without food or water in the freezing cold.

Interstate 95 — one of the busiest thoroughfares on the East Coast — was closed for hours in both directions near Fredericksburg, about 55 miles south of Washington, after the region was covered by up to a foot of snow, the department said. of Virginia Transport this Tuesday (4).

Traffic on the 76km section of I-95 stopped at around 8pm Monday local time and did not move again until this Tuesday afternoon.

For hours into the night and well after dawn, hundreds of trucks and vehicles occupied the congested road, while drivers grew increasingly desperate about the situation and irritated by what appeared to be a slow response from the authorities.

Kaine, the 2016 Democratic vice presidential nominee, was one of many drivers stuck on the road. The senator finally arrived in Washington 27 hours after leaving Richmond, his communications director said. Kaine told CNN that he has not eaten or drunk anything since leaving on Monday.

State and local emergency teams worked throughout the morning and afternoon to clear felled trees, help troubled vehicles and redirect drivers, Gov. Ralph Northam said on Tuesday.

Northam and the Virginia Department of Transportation were heavily criticized for not calling the National Guard. Some asked the President Joe Biden to mobilize federal resources to rescue imprisoned drivers and reopen the highway.

