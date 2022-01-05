Through My Window: Hey! Netflix’s New Teen Feature Gets Hot, Sensual Trailer With Neighbor Romance; watch

If there’s one thing audiences love, it’s Netflix teen romances! After the success of titles such as “A Barraca do Beijo” and “For All the Boys that I Loved”, the platform is now betting on the feature film “Através da Minha Janela”, whose trailer was released this Tuesday (4).

Based on the book of the same name by Ariana Godoy, the Spanish production tells the story of Raquel (Clara Galle), who has a big crush on her beautiful and mysterious neighbor, Ares (Julio Peña). The young woman always watched him through the window, but she never had the courage to take the initiative. It is then that something banal, like the Wi-Fi password, ends up connecting the protagonists.

Even though they belong to very different worlds, they both start to meet in unexpected places — which even makes us think that Ares is following Raquel. “You think I don’t know about your obsession with me?”, he says, in an excerpt of the clip. Jeez! Our girl in love then takes advantage of this sudden proximity to show the boy a side of herself that no one else knows.

Ares is not the kind of guy who falls in love easily, but will he be able to resist the burning chemistry between them?! Hm… Remember that this story was originally a Wattpad fanfic, that is, we can expect a lot of making out and hot scenes! Produced by Marçal Forés, the film also features Pilar Castro, Hugo Arbues and Eric Masip in the cast.

“Through My Window” hits the screens on the day February 4th. Watch the trailer: