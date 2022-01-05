Top 10! AnTuTu Lists Most Powerful Intermediate Cell Phones of December 2021

AnTuTu’s December mid-range list starts with the mighty iQOO Z5 with the Snapdragon 778G which has a very interesting spec set with up to 12GB RAM and 120Hz screen.
In second place we have the Honor 60 Pro, which curiously has a processor a little more powerful than the iQOO Z5, in this case the Snapdragon 778G Plus, showing that Honor still needs to polish its firmware a little more.
Check below the specifications of the three medalists in this list, as well as the other participants in the top 10 of AnTuTu’s intermediaries.
Finally, it is worth noting that the list mainly reflects the Chinese smartphone market, as it is compiled and released by AnTuTu Benchmark in China. It is interesting to note that the Snapdragon 778G dominated the ranking, being present in 7 of the 10 most powerful models, which demonstrates that software optimization is essential to extract the full power of Qualcomm’s chip.
(Updated on January 5, 2022, at 9:24 am)