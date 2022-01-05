Top 10! AnTuTu Lists Most Powerful Intermediate Cell Phones of December 2021

AnTuTu’s December mid-range list starts with the mighty iQOO Z5 with the Snapdragon 778G which has a very interesting spec set with up to 12GB RAM and 120Hz screen.

In second place we have the Honor 60 Pro, which curiously has a processor a little more powerful than the iQOO Z5, in this case the Snapdragon 778G Plus, showing that Honor still needs to polish its firmware a little more.

Check below the specifications of the three medalists in this list, as well as the other participants in the top 10 of AnTuTu’s intermediaries.