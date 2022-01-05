Tottenham fan? How Tuchel had to face ‘tight skirt’ before making history at Chelsea

Tuchel will face Tottenham in the semifinal of the League Cup from this Wednesday (5) broadcast by ESPN on Star+

if today Thomas Tuchel is a hero in Chelsea after winning the Champions League last season, before, the German coach had another passion in London: The tottenham.

This Wednesday (5), at 4:45 pm (GMT), broadcast by ESPN on Star+, the coach will rediscover his old love for the semi-final of the English League Cup. And this story has been talked about since its presentation.

In 2016, when commanding Borussia Dortmund, Tuchel eliminated Tottenham from the Europa League. After the match, however, the German commander revealed that he was a fan of the Spurs in the childhood.

In January 2021, when he arrived at Stamford Bridge, the story resurfaced and the German commander found himself obliged to explain the support for his rival.

“I want to be very honest,” Tuchel said. “We played the Europa League game with Dortmund against Tottenham. I explained that when I was young there were no daily live games from Germany so all I could see was two minutes every few weeks.”

“All of a sudden, Tottenham appeared on our sports channel and I heard the name Tottenham Hotspur. I talked about this story. I was young. That was one of my first experiences, I didn’t know it was a London club. Now I am aware that I work for their great rivals and you can be sure that we will do everything we can to beat them next week”, he concluded.

On other occasions, Tuchel was asked if he saw, at some point in the future, the possibility of coaching Tottenham. His response, however, was a laugh, showing that ‘old love’ was left behind..