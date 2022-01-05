Toyota ousts GM and new US sales leader

The Covid-19 pandemic and the resulting shortage of chips in the auto industry caused the end of a taboo that lasted nine decades. Thanks to that, the Toyota managed to be the best-selling manufacturer in the US, surpassing the General Motors for the first time in history.

According to data released this Tuesday (4), the Japanese automaker ended 2021 with 2,332,262 light vehicles sold, an increase of 10% compared to 2020. GM got 2,218,228 licenses over the past year, down 13% compared to the previous year.

Toyota had already been showing signs that it would surpass GM this year by finishing ahead of its rival in the second and third quarter – the Japanese brand knew how to deal better with the lack of components in that period.

In the fourth quarter, the brands associated with General Motors only sold 436,400 vehicles, a whopping drop of 43% – Chevrolet alone plummeted from 518,000 to just 284,000 units between 2020 and 2021.

Toyota Camry 2022 Image: Disclosure

Toyota and its premium arm Lexus amassed 474,400 units, also down from 2020, but milder than GM.

“Despite a second consecutive year of challenges, TMNA [Toyota Motor North America] has focused on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and we remain optimistic as our electrification strategy evolves even further,” said Jack Hollis, vice president of the automaker’s US Automotive Division.

It is interesting to note that the participation of electrified vehicles in this total was quite high: no less than 583,697 units were sold (25% of the total), an increase of 73% compared to 2020.

THE RAV4 was the best-selling model by Toyota in the US, with 407,739 cars, followed by the sedan Camry (313,795) and the SUV highlander, with 264,128 units.