Traveling with Anitta in Aspen, Gkay displays colorful and powerful winter looks: “At the height of beauty”

The influencer’s clicks in the snow yielded comments from several fans and famous people such as Maisa and Marcela Mc Gowan

This Monday, 3, Gkay (29) appeared wearing a beautiful snowy look in Aspen, USA.

In the photo, the influencer who traveled with Anitta (28) to the American city, wore a beautiful zebra print snowsuit. In the caption, the organizer of Farofa da Gkay wrote: “good morning aspen”.

Whoever was present in the comments was the actress Maisa Silva (19), who spent the New Year at home after testing positive for Covid-19. “wow how beautiful”, wrote the young woman.

the youtuber Camilla Loures (26), which has a podcast with the influencer Virginia Fonseca (22) , commented: “too cute”. And the singer Solange Almeida he was also present in the comments by writing: “cat in the snow”. Another singer who commented on the post was marisa (34) who had his birthday recently. “Beautiful friend”, wrote the duo of Maiara (34).

Gkay’s followers also praised the influencer’s beauty. “What woman”, commented a fan. Another follower wrote: “You are wonderful”.

Another look from Gkay in Aspen!

And on Sunday 2, the influencer posted another click showing her look. Gkay was on a cable car about to ski. She wore a green and pink jumpsuit, and in the clicks wore a helmet and goggles for protection. In the caption of the post, the actress who participated in a Christmas movie on Netflix wrote: “feed was made to post”.

the ex-BBB Marcela Mc Gowan reacted to Gessica’s photo commenting: “Friend you are at the height of beauty”. Gkay’s followers also showered the influencer with praise! “So perfect”, wrote a fan. Another follower commented: “Post really, wonderful”.

Along with the photo on the cable car, the artist also published a video of her skiing at high speed. In a text inside the video Gkay joked: “When my friend calls me to eat and says she’s going to pay”.

Check out Gkay’s looks here!





