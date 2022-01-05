Trippier to be first booster of new billionaire Newcastle | english football

Newcastle have agreed with Atlético Madrid to transfer right-back Kieran Trippier. The agreement has not yet been made official by the clubs, but the hiring would have cost over 12 million pounds (approximately R$92 million), in addition to bonuses for goals achieved at the end of the season. Coach Diego Simeone confirmed the player’s departure on Wednesday.

‘I thank him for his time here. The club has now given 48 hours to resolve their situation. It behaved and worked very well. He was a very important player for us and now we have to look forward and look for alternatives to make things work – said Simeone, at a press conference.

The agreement was sealed on Tuesday night. The England player and his representatives have also already agreed details with Newcastle, according to the newspapers “Telegraph” and “Guardian”. The English club is now organizing preparations for the right-back’s medical examination, before officially announcing it.

According to the Spanish daily “As”, Trippier is going to leave Madrid to be closer to his wife and two children, who live in England. He was happy at Atlético.

The player was already commanded by the current coach of Newcastle, Eddie Howe, when he played for Burnley and also during his time at Barnsley. He played 86 games in those two and a half years for Atlético and won the Spanish Championship title last season.

Trippier is likely to be Newcastle’s first signing since the club was acquired by an investment fund from Saudi Arabia, in October, for BRL 2.2 billion. Negotiations with Atlético de Madrid for the full-back had been ongoing since December. According to the English press, the board is expected to close with more reinforcements in this winter transfer window.

Newcastle are the runners-up to the Premier League, with just 11 points from 19 games played so far. The last place, Norwich, has 10. Newcastle’s next commitment will be on Saturday, against Cambridge United, for the FA Cup. On the 15th, the team faces Watford, for the Premier League.

