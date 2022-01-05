TV: Haaland would have chosen Barcelona to play next season

The future of Erling Haaland has been the subject of speculation for months and is likely to remain so until the player is announced by a new club, something that is expected to happen after the end of the current season. However, ‘Deportes Cuatro’ already claims that the Norwegian has decided to play for Barcelona.

According to TV, the Borussia Dortmund striker prefers to play in Spain when he leaves the German club and, between Real Madrid and Barça, he prefers to deal with the Catalonia team so as not to have to share the attack with Kylian Mbappé, who should close with the meringues .

Despite the financial crisis that Barcelona is going through, club president Joan Laporta, indicated that the culées can hit big signings for next season during the presentation of Ferran Torres, stating that “anything is possible”.

Haaland, who has a clause in his contract that guarantees his sale for €75m in the next transfer window, has accumulated 19 goals in 16 games this season with the Dortmund shirt.