Twins are born at different years in the United States

A maternity hospital in California (United States) ended up recording a very rare event at the turn of the year: the Twins brothers Alfredo Antonio and Aylin Yolanda Trujilo came into the world in different days, months and years. With only 15 minutes of difference between the two, Alfredo came into the world on December 31, 2021, while his sister was born on January 1, 2022.

According to the Natividad Medical Center, located in Monterey county and where the birth took place, Alfredo would have been the last baby to be born in the place in 2021 and Aylin the first child in 2022. The fact ended up making news in newspapers around the world.

unusual birth

(Source: Natividad Medical Center/Reproduction)

According to the maternity data, the brothers came into the world healthy. The eldest brother of the duo would have come into the world at exactly 11:45 pm on December 31st, weighing 2.75 kg, while the youngest of the family was born at 12:00 am on January 1st, weighing 2.66 kg, in other words, Aylin saw the world for the first time just as fireworks exploded in the sky off the west coast of the United States.

In a statement to the North American press, the mother of the couple, Fátima Madrigal, expressed enthusiasm for the events. “It’s crazy that they are twins and have different birthdays. I was surprised and happy that Aylin arrived at midnight,” she said.

From now on, Alfredo and Aylin will have the opportunity to gradually meet their other three older brothers (two girls and a boy). The family resides in the small town of Greenfield, which has just over 17,000 inhabitants. According to the mother, her eldest son was excited that one of the twins was also a boy.

Lottery ticket

(Source: Marcelo Rocha/RPC)

Maybe you’re wondering what the probability is that twins will be born exactly during New Year’s Eve, right? The maternity hospital reported that there are about 120,000 twin births a year across the United States — corresponding to just over 3% of the total. With that in mind, the chance of them being born in different years would be 1 in 2 million births.

The event even promises to be marked forever in the lives of those who participated in the birth. “This was definitely one of the most memorable births of my career,” said Ana Abril Arias, a physician who works at the Natividad Medical Group, as disclosed in the statement made by the institution.

Between 2017 and 2018, something very similar happened in Curitiba, Brazil. At that time, twins Samuel and Sara were born in different years after a birth at Hospital de Clinicas between the night of December 31, 2017 and the morning of January 1, 2018. The children of the seller Michele Ferreira Maciel Ribeiro , in turn, were born 22 minutes apart.