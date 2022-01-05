Under-23 striker leaves Corinthians and hits Greek club

Main name of the Under-23 category of Corinthians, the striker Hugo Borges he no longer plays for the club. That’s because his relationship with the club at Parque São Jorge ended on the 31st, followed by his agreement with Kalamata, a second division club in Greece. The information was initially given by the Globe Sports, and was confirmed by the report of the My Timon.

Hugo arrived surrounded by anticipation at the Corinthians Under-23, where he scored eight goals in 32 matches played. The striker had in his curriculum a victorious passage through the base of Vasco da Gama, where he played with the ex-Corinthian Mateus Vital, who now also works for a Greek club, Panathinaikos.

Hugo Borges leaves Corinthians as the top scorer of the Under-23 team since its reactivation in 2019. During 2021, he was loaned to Brusque, from Santa Catarina, where he played in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship until the end of the tie. with Corinthians.

The Corinthians Under-23 category, it is worth mentioning, should end its activities in 2022. At the moment, the category has ten players contractually linked with the Parque São Jorge club at that time.

Last season, former midfielder, and Corinthians idol, Danilo, was the coach of the team at the Brasileirão de Aspirantes, in Corinthians’ best campaign in the history of the competition.

See more at: Corinthians Base, Corinthians U-23 and Mercado da Bola.