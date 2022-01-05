Under Kicis, CCJ appointed doctors against vaccination of children for hearing – 04/01/2022

Deputy Bia Kicis, president of the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice) of the Chamber, personally indicated the three doctors who speak on behalf of the collegiate, today, at a public hearing organized by the Ministry of Health to discuss vaccination against covid-19 to children from 5 to 11 years old. In their manifestations, all made comments against the immunizing agent.

Kicis appointed immunologist Roberto Zeballos, infectologist Roberta Lacerda and neurosurgeon Augusto Nasser to speak at the event, which has been taking place since the morning at the headquarters of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization), in Brasília. The three have been issuing, during the pandemic, positions aligned with the supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Questioned by UOL, Kicis confirmed that health professionals spoke on behalf of the CCJ by her personal choice, despite the collegiate having 66 members, some of them in opposition. “The nomination was mine, as congressman and president of the CCJ,” he said.

For the professionals chosen by the deputy, the numbers of hospitalizations and deaths of children by covid do not indicate an emergency situation, and the benefits of childhood immunization do not outweigh the risks of side effects, such as myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle).

Zeballos stated, in his presentation, that he is not against immunization for families who wish, but that there must be “transparency” about the associated risks. “I want them to assume that the vaccine is experimental and that Brazil is not in an emergency situation,” he declared.

The reasoning, however, was refuted at the hearing by other experts, such as representatives of the SBI (Brazilian Society of Immunizations) and the SBP (Brazilian Society of Pediatrics), who recommend immunization.

Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), in turn, informed the Ministry of Health that it will not participate in the hearing, as it has already taken a stand in favor of vaccination for the 5 to 11 age group since December 16th.