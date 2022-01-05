Understand the end of season 4 and what it indicates in the future

[o texto abaixo traz spoilers da 4ª temporada de Cobra Kai]

John Kreese (Martin Kove) was arrested by the police, thanks to a sinister plot by Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), now Cobra Kai’s only sensei. At the same time, the ponytailed villain will expand the dojo as a franchise throughout the Valley, while both Miyagi Do and Presa da Águia Karate will no longer be able to operate. The end of the fourth season of Snake Kai did not spare tense surprises for fans of the franchise karate Kid, including long-awaited alliances and unexpected goodbyes, as well as returns that promise to shake up the future of the series that shows no signs of stopping anytime soon. Of course, the big catalyst for it all was the bombastic result of the All Valley U-18 Karate Tournament, but it’s certain that the upcoming thrills and twists will not be restricted to the series’ mats alone. Netflix.

But let’s go from the beginning: in the competition, Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan) and Falcon (Eli Moskowitz) found, in a tense dispute, two different forms of redemption: the first, through defeat, was able to understand the mistakes of the past and better see their future. The second, with an unexpected victory, was able to rediscover his self-esteem and identity without resorting to cruelty. In practical terms, this enabled the emotional rapprochement between Robby and his father, Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), as well as the return of the relationship between Falcão and Moon (Hannah Kepple). In long-term analysis, it should represent a major boost to the shaky (but increasingly concrete) alliance between Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), now against Silver and Cobra Kai.

The renewal of this union — which trembled at its base throughout the fourth year of the series, but returned to work in the final stretch of the Tournament — should become essential for the fifth year of the series, already recorded and in post-production. It’s because Falcon’s victory on behalf of Miyagi Do was not repeated by Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser) in battle with Tory Nichols (Peyton List), which ensured that Cobra Kai took once again the most coveted mug of the series and, according to a bet signed between LaRusso, Lawrence and Kreese, took out of circulation both the old dojo of the late Master Miyagi (Pat Morita), as well as the newly created Eagle Fang. There is controversy on the way, however, as Tory herself saw that her victory was only made possible because Silver paid the referee to manipulate the final result.

It is to be expected that, even out of her pride as a fighter, the young Cobra Kai color defender will eventually let the information slip to someone from the rival dojos, making it possible for the fifth season to prove that both Myiagi Do and Fang of the Eagle also follow. the motto of the fighters in black and yellow and “never die”. Another help that should give LaRusso and Lawrence strength against Silver is the return of the former villain from Karate Kid 2 – The Moment of Truth To be continued (1986), Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto), now an ally and also a student of the old Master’s style of karate. Considering that the long-awaited return of the other villain from Karate Kid 3 – The Ultimate Challenge (1989), Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan), the series and the villainy (Silver promises that he’ll look for trusted people to stay by his side), this will be the essential type of reinforcement on and off the mat.

Talking about the future of the series beyond the fights, the relationship between Lawrence and Carmen (Vanessa Rubio) should be shaken after Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) chose to abandon the All Valley finals and head to Mexico in search of his father. From this scare, as well as from the rapprochement with Robby, Lawrence is expected to finally understand that his history with his biological son should not be what motivates him to want to be a father to Miguel, just as Miguel should understand the nature of his relationship with the sensei beyond the absence of the father. In the midst of everything, only time will show how the boy’s mother will react to the whirlwind of emotions that this plunge into the past will bring for her and for the relationship between the three.

And, speaking of relationships between characters, Amanda LaRusso (Courtney Henggeler) will have to face dark times in his family’s home, with Samantha (Mary Mouser) and Daniel still suffering from the loss at All Valley and especially Anthony (Griffin Santopietro) having turned out to be a bully in high school. The youngest family member is expected to rise to increasing prominence in the fifth year of the series, furthering his rivalry with Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young), who teamed up with Cobra Kai and turned the tables in the final episode of season four, beating up his former assailant.

Between the development of these two young characters and also newcomer Devon (Oona O’Brien), the coming year of Cobra Kai should focus on the final stage of the rivalry between Daniel and Johnny, already preparing to end these arcs that have been dragging since its inception to either continue the series in new airs, or come to an end in style. Anyway, what comes out in the next 10 episodes will certainly not be a definitive ending, as we know the series will only be within the showrunners’ ending plans from Season 6 onwards.