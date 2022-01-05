Unimed Grande Florianópolis registers more respiratory cases, but without affecting admissions | Renato Igor

Jenni Smith

The bad news is the increase in people with respiratory conditions who seek emergency care at Unimed Hospital, Greater Florianópolis. The positive information is that this increased demand has not resulted, so far, in more hospitalizations. The fact was communicated this Tuesday (4) by Dr. Gabriel Gustavo Longo, technical director of Hospital Unimed, in Greater Florianópolis, in an interview to the CBN Total program.

There was an increase in patients seen between Christmas and New Year. On this first Monday of the year (3), the movement was even higher. The unit informed that most cases are mild and do not require hospitalization.

The doctor said that there is an increase in the number of confirmations of Covid and reinforced the importance of vaccination and for people with symptoms to have restriction of movement, in addition to asking for the use of mask, hand hygiene and avoiding crowding.

Listen to the interview with Dr. Gabriel Gustavo Longo, technical director of Hospital Unimed, in Greater Florianópolis:

