Unimed Hospital has a record of emergency room visits since the beginning of the pandemic

This Monday, 3, Hospital Unimed Fortaleza broke the record for emergency care since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. In all, 1,403 people were seen in the hospital system in the capital, most of them with flu-like symptoms. The information was disclosed by the president of Unimed Fortaleza, Elias Leite, in a video posted on social networks this Tuesday afternoon, 4.

According to Elias, there were 762 patients in the Hospital’s emergency room and 641 in the Virtual Emergency Service, a Unimed network platform that offers teleconsultations. “Yesterday, 3, we beat a record that we don’t like to beat. We had the largest number of patients seen in the emergency room of our Hospital since the pandemic began”, he said.

During the transmission, data on admissions to the network by Covid-19 and Influenza were also presented. This Tuesday, 4, Unimed Fortaleza Hospital has 38 patients hospitalized with Covid. Of these 38 patients, 15 are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In comparison with the last bulletin released by the president of the network, on December 30, 2021, the Hospital had 26 patients hospitalized with Covid. In five days, the network had an increase of 12 patients hospitalized with the disease.

As for people with flu-like symptoms, the Hospital has, on Tuesday, 75 inpatients, those with an already negative test for Covid-19. According to Elias, part of these patients are confirmed with Influenza and the other part is awaiting test results.

Another worrying piece of information is related to the positivity tests. Last week, the network reported that the test positivity was 12%. Currently, the positivity has risen to 25% of exams for Covid-19.

The president of the network informed that the scenario was already expected. “We are having a very large amount of Influenza and also Covid. What is really worrying, but no wonder, was already expected, given what happened last week, especially on New Year’s Eve, the amount of crowding we had”, highlighted Elias.

Due to the high number of cases of people with the flu-like illness seeking care, especially in the last month of December, the Hospital now has teams of 10 to 12 doctors directed to assist these cases. This was one of the actions announced by the president of Unimed Fortaleza on the 28th.

