Update 2022 for AMD Software Adrenalin will add FSR via driver to any game

Just today (4) at AMD’s participation in CES 2022 the company announced that a new update of its AMD Adrenalin Edition software will include, among its features, the option to use FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling in any game via driver, as it is already possible on video cards from Nvidia with Nvidia Image Scaling.

This software is constantly updated and has some features or fixes in each version. According to AMD, still in the first quarter of this year the program should receive the FSR via driver for Radeon video cards, the new AMD Link version 5.0 and a new feature called AMD Privacy View, which uses technology of eye-tracking to improve user privacy, although the feature hasn’t received much detail so far.



Image: AMD/Disclosure

However, the main news announced is actually the possibility to use FidelityFX Super Resolution in any game if you have an AMD graphics card. In our tests, the FSR brought interesting results and being able to use this technology in any game is really exciting.

After the upgrade there will likely be an option in the software to enable FSR and configure it between quality modes, but we still need to wait to get a better sense of how the feature will actually be implemented and what options it will give.



the upscaling race

Nvidia launched its RTX 2000 graphics card with a focus on marketing its technology that enabled real-time Ray Tracing, but what actually gained users attention was the evolution of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), which achieved very impressive results with its upscaling by Artificial Intelligence.

DLSS is exclusive to RTX boards, but their demand forced other companies to create other solutions, like the FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) that works from an algorithm that combines things like upscaling, edge enhancement, and scene sharpening.

In response, Nvidia updated its alternative upscaling technology, Nvidia Image Scaling (NIS) which was already available in the driver (accessed through the Nvidia control panel) for users of corporate graphics cards and does not depend on a lot of dedicated hardware for AI. It will also make the technology available to be used within the engine of some games, as well as the FSR and DLSS, and it can even be used on competitive GPUs.



Now at CES 2022 we already have two more updates on the evolution of real-time upscaling technologies aimed at games. In addition to AMD announcing that it will include FSR for any game in its graphics card driver, Intel has announced Death Stranding Director’s Cut with Xe Super Xampling (XeSS) for fall 2022.

