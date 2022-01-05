Upon discharge, Bolsonaro pins Ivete Sangalo and Zé de Abreu

Upon being discharged from the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, where he had been hospitalized since the early hours of Monday (3/1), president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) needled singer Ivete Sangalo and actor Zé de Abreu.

“We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. When I entered the government, the limit for artists was R$ 10 million per year. I immediately went to R$1 million. I’m talking to Mario Frias now and we’re going to move it, in the next few days, to R$ 500 thousand. We want to serve that artist who is starting his career, and not bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo”, fired the head of the federal Executive.

"Is it over there [Ivete Sangalo] is upset, Zé de Abreu is upset, because that fat tit of theirs is over, to get up to R$ 10 million from the Rouanet Law and defend the president on duty. I don't want them to defend me, I want them to tell the truth about me. We've done a lot," he declared.

The president’s criticism is a response to a video that went viral in the last week of December by the singer.

During a concert held in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Sangalo encouraged a chorus with sayings against the President of the Republic. Criticized on several occasions for not taking a political stand, the singer appears dancing during the shouts of “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take it in the ass”. At one point, she encourages fans to scream louder with taunts like “I didn’t hear” and “It’s low.”

The Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, took the pains of the president and used social media to attack Ivete Sangalo. Frias said that the singer was silent about cases of corruption in PT administrations and that today “she lends herself to the ridiculous role of being an animator of a leftist militant”.

🚨VEJA: In a concert, Ivete Sangalo dances and encourages the audience to sing louder and louder “Hey Bolsonaro, vai take no c*” pic.twitter.com/uOR7VPqped — I SHOCKED #BBB22 (@shock) December 30, 2021

Bowel obstruction

Earlier, in a Twitter post, the trustee said he was being discharged from the hospital. “Discharge now, thank you all,” said Bolsonaro, who appeared alongside the doctors who treated him during the bout of intestinal obstruction. The president often has the condition, as a result of the stab wound he took during the electoral campaign in Juiz de Fora, in 2018.

On vacation in the Bahamas, the doctor who operated on the president in 2018, Antônio Macedo, arrived at the hospital around 6:10 am on Tuesday (4/1). In a preliminary examination, the professional ruled out the need for surgical intervention on the president.