Upon discharge, Bolsonaro pins Ivete Sangalo and Zé de Abreu

Upon being discharged from the Vila Nova Star hospital, in São Paulo, where he had been hospitalized since the early hours of Monday (3/1), president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) needled singer Ivete Sangalo and actor Zé de Abreu.

“We are dealing with the Rouanet Law. When I entered the government, the limit for artists was R$ 10 million per year. I immediately went to R$1 million. I’m talking to Mario Frias now and we’re going to move it, in the next few days, to R$ 500 thousand. We want to serve that artist who is starting his career, and not bigwigs or bigwigs like dear Ivete Sangalo”, fired the head of the federal Executive.

“Is it over there [Ivete Sangalo] is upset, Zé de Abreu is upset, because that fat tit of theirs is over, to get up to R$ 10 million from the Rouanet Law and defend the president on duty. I don’t want them to defend me, I want them to tell the truth about me. We’ve done a lot,” he declared.

President Jair Bolsonaro after being discharged in SPjair-bolsonaro-president-brasil-receives-discharge-after-becoming-hospital-em-sp-03

President Jair Bolsonaro after being discharged in SPFábio Vieira/Metropolis

Bolsonaro poses for a photo with doctor Antônio Macedo, at Vila Nova StarBolsonaro poses for a photo with doctor Antônio Macedo, at Vila Nova Star

Bolsonaro poses for a photo with doctor Antônio Macedo, at Vila Nova StarFábio Vieira/Metropolis

Bolsonaro left the hospital with an escort after spending two days in SPjair-bolsonaro-president-brasil-receives-discharge-after-becoming-hospital-em-sp-05

Bolsonaro left the hospital with an escort after spending two days in SPFábio Vieira/Metropolis

Bolsonaro is discharged from hospital after treatment for bowel obstructionBolsonaro is discharged from hospital

Bolsonaro is discharged from hospital after treatment for bowel obstructionFábio Vieira/Metropolis

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is discharged from Vila Nova Star Hospital this Wednesday morning (4th). The President was on vacation on the coast of Santa Catarina and was taken to São Paulo at dawn on Monday, where he was hospitalized with an intestinal obstructionjair-bolsonaro-president-brazil-receives-discharge-after-becoming-hospital-in-sp

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) is discharged from Vila Nova Star Hospital, this Wednesday morning (5/1)Fábio Vieira/Metropolis

Bolsonaro held a press conference after being discharged from the hospitaljair-bolsonaro-president-brasil-receives-discharge-after-being-interned-hospital-em-sp-01

Bolsonaro gave a press conference after being discharged from Vila Nova Star Hospital, in SPFábio Vieira/Metropolis

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of President Jair Bolsonaro, at press conference after his dischargejair-bolsonaro-president-brasil-receives-discharge-after-becoming-hospital-em-sp-04

Michelle Bolsonaro, wife of President Jair Bolsonaro, at press conference after his dischargeFábio Vieira/Metropolis

The president’s criticism is a response to a video that went viral in the last week of December by the singer.

During a concert held in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, Sangalo encouraged a chorus with sayings against the President of the Republic. Criticized on several occasions for not taking a political stand, the singer appears dancing during the shouts of “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take it in the ass”. At one point, she encourages fans to scream louder with taunts like “I didn’t hear” and “It’s low.”

The Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Frias, took the pains of the president and used social media to attack Ivete Sangalo. Frias said that the singer was silent about cases of corruption in PT administrations and that today “she lends herself to the ridiculous role of being an animator of a leftist militant”.

Bowel obstruction

Earlier, in a Twitter post, the trustee said he was being discharged from the hospital. “Discharge now, thank you all,” said Bolsonaro, who appeared alongside the doctors who treated him during the bout of intestinal obstruction. The president often has the condition, as a result of the stab wound he took during the electoral campaign in Juiz de Fora, in 2018.

On vacation in the Bahamas, the doctor who operated on the president in 2018, Antônio Macedo, arrived at the hospital around 6:10 am on Tuesday (4/1). In a preliminary examination, the professional ruled out the need for surgical intervention on the president.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (10)

After being stabbed in the stomach by Adélio Bispo, during a meeting with supporters in September 2018, Bolsonaro has already had to undergo six surgeries – four related to the attack – in less than four yearsRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis

In the color image, a crowd holds a man in a yellow shirt. The man makes a pained face and a red circle shows a hand reaching the man's stomach.***Bolsonaro-does-6-surgeries-in-less-than-4-years (4)

The first took place on September 6, the same day he suffered the attack. He was rushed to hospital to treat injuries the stab had caused to his intestines. At the time, she had to put a colostomy bagreproduction

In the color image, a man is lying on a hospital gurney. He is shirtless and there are devices attached to him. People in green clothes are standing around with their hands on the man's stomach.***Bolsonaro-does-6-surgeries-in-less-than-4-years (4)

Two days after the first surgery, Bolsonaro was transferred to another hospital and, on September 12, 2018, underwent a second procedure to unclog the walls of the small intestine.reproduction

In the color image, a man is positioned in the center. He wears blue hospital gown and looks seriously at the camera***Bolsonaro-does-6-surgeries-in-less-than-4-years (4)

On January 28, 2019, shortly after taking office as President of the Republic, Bolsonaro had to undergo a third surgery to remove the colostomy bag and reconstruct the intestinal transitPlay/Twitter

In the color image, a man is lying on a hospital gurney. He is shirtless and there are devices connected to him.***Bolsonaro-does-6-surgeries-in-less-than-4-years (4)

On September 8, 2019, the president underwent another procedure to correct an incisional hernia in the abdomen. The problem was caused by the various procedures resulting from the stabReproduction/Instagram

In the color image, a man is positioned on the right. He wears a dark suit and tape, white T-shirt and looks seriously at the camera***Bolsonaro-does-6-surgeries-in-less-than-4-years (4)

In September 2020, Bolsonaro performed an endoscopic cystolithotripsy to remove a kidney stone. Unlike the other procedures, this one was less invasiveRafaela Felicciano/ Metropolis

In the color image, a man is positioned on the right side of the image. He wears a dark shirt and looks seriously to the right.***Bolsonaro-does-6-surgeries-in-less-than-4-years (4)

On July 3, 2021, the president underwent yet another surgery. This time, the procedure was to perform a dental implant. Days later, the president complained of having constant hiccups and was hospitalized, but he did not need any surgery Fábio Vieira/Metropolis

