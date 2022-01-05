Used car sales are the biggest in history with a shortage of chips for the production of new ones

SAO PAULO AND RIO – With the lack of chips, which made the Brazilian industry stop producing at least 300,000 brand new vehicles in 2021, the sale of used and used vehicles grew 17.8% last year, when 15.1 were sold. million units, according to data from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Dealers Associations (Fenauto).

It is the biggest growth in the history of the sector, which, on average, registers an expansion of 3% to 4% per year. The increase in demand had an impact on the price, causing the increase to exceed that of new vehicles.

According to analysts, with the valuation of used cars, the IPVA should rise around 23% this year and to avoid default, states should offer a good discount to avoid default.





In December alone, 1,201,600 used and used vehicles were sold, against 1,165,436 in November, an increase of 3.1%.

This number includes vehicles such as buses, trucks and motorcycles. Considering only cars, the growth was 17.4%, and in light commercial vehicles, the expansion in sales was 21.9%, with a total of 11 million units sold in these two categories.

— In 2020, sales fell 12%. When we compare the growth of 2021 with 2019, a year without a pandemic, sales were up 3.5% – says José Everton, vice president of Fenauto.

Used car has a high of 15.07%

In addition to the zero-car bottleneck, other factors boosted used and used car sales, according to Fenauto: the need to raise money to pay debts (the famous exchange for change, in which those who sell the car choose to keep a minor value and receives the difference), greater offer of credit for financing and the fear of using public transport, still because of the pandemic.

Designer Fabio Ventura bought a 2009 Chevrolet Astra in late December. The car was purchased for the woman for R$ 25,000. The new model, according to him, would exceed R$100 thousand.

— It wouldn’t even be possible to buy an entry car, which already exceeds R$ 60 thousand. I wanted a car with comfort and more cutting-edge technology — account.

Sales of new vehicles, including cars, light commercial vehicles, buses and trucks, grew 3% last year, with 2.1 million units. New car sales (automobiles and light commercial vehicles) grew 1.4% in 2021, with 1.9 million units sold, according to preliminary data that should be confirmed tomorrow by the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave).

The initial estimate of automakers was 15% growth in sales of zero cars at the beginning of the year, which did not materialize.

Improvement in the 2nd semester

According to a survey by the consulting firm Kelley Blue Book (KBB Brasil), a company specializing in researching the prices of new and used vehicles, zero cars rose 8.29%, on average, in the accumulated result for 2021, up to November. The used vehicles had a high of 15.07%. Used cars, from 2017, rose 21.01% in the same period, on average.

– Last year, when there was a queue of up to six months to receive some new models of cars, the same model used to get more expensive than the brand new ones in the first half – says Everton, from Fenauto.

A Fiat Strada zero, for example, cost R$79,000 at dealerships. But a vehicle of the same brand, used as new, was offered for up to R$ 81,700 at dealers, with prompt delivery, according to a survey by KBB Brasil at the time.

The same was true for a Volkswagen car model T-Cross. The new cost R$113,000, while the used car cost up to R$116 thousand.

— With the stronger resumption of production of zero cars, this difference disappeared. It doesn’t make sense for a used car to be more expensive than zero — says Antônio Jorge Martins, a specialist in the automotive sector, from the Educational Development Institute at FGV.

According to KBB Brasil, as the automotive industry adjusted inventories to the new reality of supply and demand caused by the input supply crisis, there was a more accentuated movement of price readjustments for new cars. This weakened the phenomenon of higher prices for used cars.

In the expectation of Fenauto, the production of zero cars should return to normal, from the second half, and sales of used and used cars would close the year with an increase of 3.5%.

— We’re going to have a more balanced second half, for the shopkeeper it’s not good to have such a strong price increase for used cars. It is expensive to replenish stocks and profit margins shrink — says Everton.

But experts estimate that the shortage of chips should extend until 2023 because of the mismatch between supply and demand and see a possible impact on the price of used cars. From 2020 to 2022, the expansion of the production capacity of the manufacturers is 6%, while demand has risen by 17%.

—The lack of components should extend until 2023. Many companies are expanding their capacity to produce chips, but demand for new cars is repressed in Brazil and worldwide — says Antônio Jorge, from FGV.

* Julia Noia collaborated