Vaccinated, Preta Gil takes COVID-19 and vents to fans

the singer Black Gil used his Instagram profile this last Saturday (1st), to reveal to followers that he tested positive for COVID-19. After months, this is the second time the artist has been diagnosed with the virus.

Still in her pajamas, the artist recorded a video explaining her state of health and assured her that she was feeling well. “I tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, but I’m fine! I take this opportunity to reinforce the importance of vaccination which helps a lot to reduce the chances of severe virus symptoms and complications!!!! Take care!!!”, she said in the caption.

According to Preta, she realized that there was something strange about her system. after feeling unusually tired during New Year’s Eve. “Last night, me and Rodrigo [marido dela] We were going to stay home alone, but my father-in-law and mother-in-law decided to come here for dinner. I was very happy, I prepared a dinner for us to stay at home”, he said.

“When my in-laws arrived, we sat down to talk and I was tired, because I spent the whole day doing things, tidying up the house, but I felt more tired and an itchy throat and nose. Then came that intuition: ‘I think I’m going to the bedroom, but I was embarrassed to speak’. So I went upstairs, I texted Rodrigo [marido dela] about what I was feeling,” he explained.

Aware of the symptoms she was suffering, the singer took two tests the next day and both gave a positive diagnosis. Her husband and in-laws did too, but they were negative for the virus..

“Here is my alert for everyone. This Ômicron is among us, in a severe way, it is very transmissible. Studies show that it is strong, but for those who are vaccinated, like me, who have both doses, it is milder. I hope it stays that way, but it infects vaccinated people, who can transmit, and unvaccinated people can complicate things,” she said, adding: “So get vaccinated. The appeal is just that. The vaccine is very effective. Take the second dose, take the booster dose.”

Positive diagnosis at the onset of the pandemic

In early 2020 Preta Gil was one of the first artists diagnosed with the virus in Brazil. Still with little information about the disease, the famous went through a harsh home isolation.

“I woke up with a lot of headache, chills, body pain, a slight sore throat. From the moment I took the exam, I have already put myself in isolation and I will remain that way for as many days as the doctors say I have to stay”, she said at the time.

Preta caught the virus after performing at the wedding party of the influencer Gabriela Pugliesi’s sister, in Itacaré, Bahia. The party had more than 500 guests and generated an alert about the presence of the virus among Brazilians.

