Andrew Pollard is one of the creators of the AstraZeneca vaccine Photo: Reproduction / Youtube

Scientist Andrew Pollard, one of the creators of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, argued that you cannot “vaccinate the planet every six months” and that continuous booster doses are not a “sustainable” option. For the researcher, the correct thing would be to “prioritize the most vulnerable”, instead of vaccinating everyone over 12 years old repeatedly.

The statements were made in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, published this Tuesday (4). In the article, Pollard said that more evidence is needed before the start of a fourth dose campaign, which has already been adopted in Israel for the elderly and health professionals.

In Pollard’s assessment, “at some point, society will have to open up.” He admits, however, that when the reopening occurs, “there will be a period of increased infections”, but he believes the “worst is over” as far as the pandemic is concerned.

The scientist, who is also head of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization of the United Kingdom (JCVI), also warned about the danger of spreading false information about vaccines, even in “unintentional” comments. In his assessment, statements by politicians made in Europe have the power to affect people even in Africa.

