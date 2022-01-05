Vasco announces the signing of Vitinho, from Corinthians

Vasco announced this afternoon (4) its seventh reinforcement for the season. It is 22-year-old attacking midfielder Vitinho, who arrives on loan from Corinthians until the end of 2022.

Revealed in the base categories of the São Paulo club, the player collects tickets for Brazilian teams in lower categories and was champion of the São Paulo Cup 2017 with Alvinegro. Last year, in his first year as a professional, he played 29 games, scored a goal and gave two assists.

In his Instagram account, Vitinho showed motivation with the new career opportunity and anxiety about playing in São Januário.

“Very motivated with this challenge for the 2022 season! It will be an honor to wear such a big and glorious shirt and play in the cauldron of São Januário with the fans in favor! Another dream come true and I will certainly do everything to help. Thank you to all of you for your trust and affection with me”, declared the player, also thanking Corinthians, the club that revealed him:

“I also thank Corinthians, the club that revealed me and where I had the chance to debut as a professional last year, reaching my goal in life after so many years of struggle and difficulties. I keep in my heart everyone who helped me get here. I will take each step as a learning curve to continue evolving as an athlete and human being. We’re going with everything to 2022! May it be a blessed year for all of us!”.

Cruzmaltino has already signed on to hire forward Raniel, from Santos, on loan, and can announce it at any time.

Before Vitinho, Vasco had already announced the signings of goalkeeper Thiago Rodrigues and defensive midfielder Yuri, both ex-CSA; Ecuadorian defender Luis Cangá, from Delfín (EQU); the left-back Edimar, from Red Bull Bragantino; defender Anderson Conceição, from Cuiabá; and midfielder Isaque, from Grêmio, in addition to coach Zé Ricardo.

Cruzmaltino started the pre-season yesterday (3) at CT Moacyr Barbosa without the presence of six players who tested positive for covid-19: Nenê, Riquelme, Léo Matos, Luis Cangá, Galarza and Thiago Rodrigues.

The sextet will only perform on the 11th, when the delegation will begin the second stage of activities at CT João Havelange, in Pinheiral (RJ).