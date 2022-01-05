Vasco, Palmeiras, Flamengo and São Paulo debut this Wednesday (5); see the games

Credit: Disclosure – FPF

Copinha 2022 will have major debuts today. Traditional teams from the national scene, Vasco, Palmeiras, São Paulo, Atlético-MG, Cruzeiro and Flamengo will be in action for the youth tournament. In all, there will be 24 clashes involving debuts and second-round clashes.

Third biggest champion of the tournament with four conquests, São Paulo (1993, 2000, 2010 and 2019) plays at ABC Paulista, facing CSE, from Alagoas, at 19:30. In the other key game, São Caetano takes on Perilima, from Paraíba. Tied in number of titles with Tricolor, Flamengo plays in Barueri against Forte.

Vasco, in turn, debuts at Copinha against Lagarto, in Santana do Parnaíba. Seeking their first victory in the competition, Palmeiras will face Assú, from Rio Grande do Norte, with several players who have already played as a professional.

Champion of the São Paulo Cup in 1975, 1976 and 1983, Atlético-MG began its 52nd edition against Andira, in Lins.

CHECK THE GAMES FOR THIS FOURTH (5) IN THE CUP:

SKA Brazil x Rio Claro – 8:45 am

Paulista x São Bernardo – 11 am

Vasco x Lizard – 11 am

Água Santa x Real Ariquemes – 1pm

Sports x Botafogo-SP – 13h

Ibrachina x Inter de Limeira – 13h

National-SP x Capivarian – 1pm

Ceará x Bragantino-PA – 1:15 pm

Mirassol x Trust – 1:45 pm

Linense x Desportiva Aliança – 15h

Coritiba x Real Brasília – 3:15 pm

Goiás x Iape – 3:15 pm

Nautical x Serranense – 15:15

Palm trees x Assu-RN – 3:15 pm

Taguatinga x Sport – 4 pm

São Bernardo x São Bento – 17h

Andira x Atlético-MG – 5:15 pm

Itapirense x Retro – 5:15 pm

São Caetano x Perilima – 5:15 pm

Londrina x Aster Brasil – 19:15

Cruise x Palmas – 7:30 pm

West x Forest – 7:30 pm

São Paulo x CSE – 7:30 pm

Flamengo x Forte – 9:45 pm

In this first stage of Copinha, the first two teams from each bracket advance to the knockout stage, played in a single game. The decision of the tournament takes place on January 25, the day of São Paulo’s birthday.

