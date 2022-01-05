Vasco says he will solve part of the problems in January

In new contact with the UOL Sport, Vasco, through its Women’s Football department, informed that it will solve even in January part of the serious problems in the sport denounced by fans on social networks and published in the article earlier today (4). Topics are specifically food and uniforms. There has not been a deadline for late wages so far.

“The club informs that it has been working tirelessly in search of a solution to regularize the situation as quickly as possible. Vasco also informs that in the presentation of the players in January, solutions will already be forwarded to problems related to food and team uniforms. training and game training”, highlighted the statement, complementing with some news that it promises to implement:

“It is also important to point out that in 2021 the club fought with the city of Caxias so that the girls returned to training in the Olympic Village, in addition to receiving supplementation. From now on, they will also have an exclusive nutritionist for the modality and a sports coach”.

Finally, the note ends guaranteeing that the department has been working to increase investment and make the modality self-sufficient:

“The Department of Women’s Football also informs that several short-term initiatives are underway to ensure that the sport becomes not only financially self-sufficient, but that it can increase its investments through incentivized projects, specific marketing plans for exclusive sponsors and licensed products”.

In July, Vasco announced that the partnership would guarantee self-sustainability

Vasco’s July 2021 post celebrates partnership with Ambev and “self-sustainability” of women’s football Image: Reproduction / Vasco’s official website

In July 2021, Vasco issued an official note on its website celebrating the renewal of the partnership with the “Ambev” brewery, highlighting a 50% increase compared to the last contract and the “self-sustainability of Cruzmaltino Women’s Football”.

The text also highlights that the contribution is “another guarantee of the category’s valorization, one of President Jorge Salgado’s campaign promises”. There is also a statement from the representative:

“We are very excited about this new contract with Ambev, even more valued, and ensuring that our Women’s Football athletes have solid conditions to carry out great achievements for our Giant. Ambev is a great partner of Vasco, and we couldn’t be more. happy the outcome of this negotiation”.

THE UOL Sport he recalled this official note to Vasco and asked why the club has not yet achieved the celebrated self-sustainability, but so far it has not received an answer on this issue.