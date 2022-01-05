Vasco suffers accusations of precariousness in women’s football

The social networks witnessed today (4) a series of reports of precariousness in Vasco’s women’s football. There are reports of late wages, lack of sporting materials, food and adequate conditions for training, physical preparation and prevention.

THE UOL Sport forwarded the accusations to the club with the respective link, but preferred to preserve, in this article, the identity of those who published them. Through the Public Relations department, Cruzmaltino did not deny the accusations, and responded that it has been “working tirelessly in search of a solution”.

“The club regrets, and informs that it has been working tirelessly in search of a solution to regularize the situation as quickly as possible”, says the statement sent to the report.

Although their salaries are considered low, Vasco players have been without pay for three months. The lack of hope for an improvement in the situation has led three of them to leave the club recently: strikers Anny, Bebel and Dani Barão, a trio known as the “Bad Girls”.

In 2021, Vasco fell in the semifinals of the Campeonato Carioca and in the round of 16 of the Campeonato Brasileiro A-2.

Jorge Salgado promised “Brazil’s biggest budget for women”

The current situation in the department becomes appalling when compared to the campaign promises of the political group “Mais Vasco”, which was the base of support for Jorge Salgado to become president last year.

Website of the group “Mais Vasco”, which elected Salgado, with unfulfilled promises for women Image: Reproduction / Mais Vasco Site

On the official website of the “MV” it is still possible to find the topic that spoke of investments designed for women’s football. The text highlights:

“(With Jorge Salgado, we will be the club with the largest investment in women’s football, with nearly R$ 15 million in the first three years of management. In the first year, we will already be the largest budget among the main clubs. We will have a top team to place the Vasco girls at the best professional level to have a return on titles.”

Also in the statement, “Mais Vasco” says that Pretinha will head the women’s football department, one of the greatest players in the country and the top scorer in the club’s history, where she played from 1993 to 2000:

“The revolution will not only be financial, but also ideological and structural. To lead the department, we will have none other than one of the greatest players in Brazilian and world football. Pretinha will be the big name in the management of our department.”

After a year, however, everything was just a promise. In an interview with reporter Camila Carelli, from “Rádio Globo”, in December 2021, Pretinha said that she is still awaiting the invitation.

“Unfortunately, this year, there was no way to get it right, but I’m waiting, open to conversations for the next year to see if it happens. I’m available, I’ve always made it clear that I want to help, to be able to do the best I can. even though they did for me and my teammates at the time I played for Vasco. I’m waiting for it to happen in the future,” declared the former player.

Vasco guarantees that he will solve part of the problems in January

In new contact with the UOL Sport, shortly after 9:00 pm today (4), Vasco, through its Women’s Football department, informed that it will still solve in January part of the serious problems in the sport that have been denounced. Topics are specifically food and uniforms. There has not been a deadline for late wages so far.

“The club informs that it has been working tirelessly in search of a solution to regularize the situation as quickly as possible. Vasco also informs that in the presentation of the players in January, solutions will already be forwarded to problems related to food and team uniforms. training and game training”, highlighted the statement, complementing with some news that it promises to implement:

“It is also important to point out that in 2021 the club fought with the city of Caxias so that the girls returned to training in the Olympic Village, in addition to receiving supplementation. From now on, they will also have an exclusive nutritionist for the modality and a sports coach”.

Finally, the note ends guaranteeing that the department has been working to increase investment and make the modality self-sufficient:

“The Department of Women’s Football also informs that several short-term initiatives are underway to ensure that the sport becomes not only financially self-sufficient, but that it can increase its investments through incentivized projects, specific marketing plans for exclusive sponsors and licensed products”.

In July, Vasco announced that the partnership would guarantee self-sustainability

Vasco’s July 2021 post celebrates partnership with Ambev and “self-sustainability” of women’s football Image: Reproduction / Vasco’s official website

In July 2021, Vasco issued an official note on its website celebrating the renewal of the partnership with the “Ambev” brewery, highlighting a 50% increase compared to the last contract and the “self-sustainability of Cruzmaltino Women’s Football”.

The text also highlights that the contribution is “another guarantee of the category’s valorization, one of President Jorge Salgado’s campaign promises”. There is also a statement from the representative:

“We are very excited about this new contract with Ambev, even more valued, and ensuring that our Women’s Football athletes have solid conditions to carry out great achievements for our Giant. Ambev is a great partner of Vasco, and we couldn’t be more. happy the outcome of this negotiation”.

THE UOL Sport he recalled this official note to Vasco and asked why the club has not yet achieved the celebrated self-sustainability, but so far it has not received an answer on this issue.