VIDEO: Even apart, Maiara and Fernando enjoy time off in paradises in SC

Ex-boyfriends returned to their honeymoon destination last year, but this time apart

Together or separately, the coast of Santa Catarina remains among the favorite destinations of Maiara, paired with Maraísa, and Fernando, paired with Sorocaba. At the turn of 2020 to 2021, the couple spent a true honeymoon in Balneário Camboriú, with the right to an air declaration and marriage request that took place right after the trip in Dubai.

A year later, the yo-yo couple broke up and returned a few more times and at the moment they are separated, even so, they chose the coast of Santa Catarina to enjoy their well-deserved vacation.

This Monday afternoon (3), Fernando Zor showed an incredible look when he arrived in Balneário Camboriú by helicopter. Then, the countryman passed by Governador Celso Ramos, where Maiara is in an exclusive resort.

Fernando Zor shows an incredible look when he arrives in Balneário Camboriú by helicopter – Video: Playback/Internet

The countryman, however, did not show that he found his ex-fiancée and it seems that he went straight to find his partner Sorocaba, who was enjoying a speedboat with his family on Tinguá beach.

Meanwhile, Maiara showed another incredible look at the resort where she is, the spa is located in Governador Celso Ramos. The muse of the sertanejo proved to be alone in the images.

While Fernando Zor enjoys a speedboat in Balneário Camboriú, Maiara enjoys a spa in Governador Celso Ramos – Video: Playback/Internet

Maraisa criticizes rapprochement

Who is not enjoying this rapprochement of Fernando and Maiara at all is the sister of the sertaneja, Maraisa. After the two broke up and Fernando attempted a rapprochement, the twin used social media to send some hints.

The duo Maiara and Maraisa performed once again on the North Coast of Santa Catarina this weekend, this time in Itajaí, the same region where Fernando and Sorocaba decided to spend a few days of rest, love has these coincidences, right?!