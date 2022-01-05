Video: Fight between hotel guests ends with man knocked out in Rio

The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro opened an investigation to investigate a fight with three guests at the Hilton Hotel, in Copacabana, on the 30th of June. The information is from UOL.

In a video that went viral on social media, a Brazilian woman in a bikini goes up to a black American man and attacks him. He reacts and ends up punching her companion, a German, in the face.

After the partner has fallen, the woman still tries to go after the American, but is prevented by hotel employees.

The video was published accompanied by a text in English, which points out the case as racism, since the American would be a Diamond customer at the Hilton, with preferential service, and the couple would not have accepted that he was seen first.

Watch til the End, Drunk Racist Man and woman mad because he’s Gold Or Diamond Hilton member and therefore gets service before everyone else. Hotel staff just sitting by and letting the racist woman of whatever, mind you she already touched him prior #Karen #hilton pic.twitter.com/tApFW53z2a — King (@monty_sexton) January 1, 2022

Also according to UOL, the couple filed a police report with DEAT (Special Police Support for Tourism), and said that they had only been attacked by one of the hotel’s guests, who had fled the place.

According to the report, the American guest explained on social networks that they would not let him meet the police, and that he would have gone to an Airbnb [plataforma de aluguel de imóveis].

“They said I attacked them (…). Hilton wouldn’t let me find the police. I went to an Airbnb that I had also rented. I was at the Hilton for my party,” said the American, who was not identified.

The Hilton hotel was contacted and said it was aware that the video was circulating on social media and said it was cooperating with the investigations.

