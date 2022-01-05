Video of MC Mirella taking a naked bath leaks on the internet and generates controversy

MC Mirella, in addition to her success as a funkista, she has also been attracting the attention of internet users with her Sensual content on erotic platforms. At the OnlyFans, for example, the famous has earned millions with their videos and daring photos. However, an incident ended up reverberating this week after the artist mistakenly published a video taking a naked bath in your Instagram Stories.

As soon as he realized he had posted the explicit content on the wrong social network, MC Mirella deleted the post. However, what the singer did not expect, is that someone would leak her video on the web. To the surprise of the public, the journalist who ended up sharing the funkeira’s erotic content was the journalist Nelson Rubens, former TV Fama presenter.

On twitter, he reposted the funkeira video and even played with the situation, making some compliments to Mirella. “OkOk BOMB! This is how 2022 starts: MC Mirella went to send nudes, but the address was wrong… And the video ended up on her Instagram! Already deleted. But, here, it’s worth reviewing how Mirella is “in her skin”… Veeeejaaaa!”, wrote Nelson.

Nelson Rubens was notified in court

As soon as he shared MC Mirella’s intimate content on his profile, without the artist’s permission, several internet users detonated the presenter on the social network. “Sharing nude without consent is a crime”, said an internet user. “Jajá MC Mirella sues you”, commented another. “It’s going to suck for you to post this video without authorization”, highlighted one more person.

The subject also ended up arriving at the ex-BBB Adélia Soares, who is a lawyer for Mirella. For columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the EmOff portal, the professional revealed that she was already taking the appropriate measures against the presenter and that they had notified him extrajudicially.

“How absurd. I think it’s amazing that Nelson Rubens is a public person, because people see kids, teenagers posting this kind of content when it leaks… But he really surprised me. I don’t know if no one warned him, but what he did is a crime.”, said Adelia.

After repercussion, Nelson Rubens deleted the video of MC Mirella taking a naked shower and commented on the matter on Twitter.

“#OkOk Thanks everyone for the pertinent remarks about MC Mirella’s video… It’s already been DELETED! However, by the way, Mirella’s intimacy was highly praised. By men and women.”, he wrote. “I swear! I’m inocent! Mirella’s video bewitched me!”, he added.

