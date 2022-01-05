Video shows James Webb Telescope separating from rocket; watch

The European Space Agency (ESA) has published video of the exact moment of separation of the James Webb space telescope from its transport module, the Ariane 5 rocket.

The recording, made by the company Arianespace, shows the moments when the device detaches itself from the vehicle, at 9:47:20, Brasília time, during Christmas Saturday, December 25th.

The images also show, about 69 seconds later, the telescope arming its solar panels, capturing the light rays that supply it with energy.

On December 31, NASA released a timelapse (sequences of images of passages of time) that shows the path of the space telescope, as it moves away from the Moon’s orbit zone, towards the stars of Orion. The observation device took two and a half days to cross the documented path.

Each of the images documented in the process took 10 minutes, all taken on December 28th.

To make the path evident, scientists from the North York Astronomical Association (NYAA) combined the photographs with another space image, this one in color, showing the path in a white line.

At the end of the timelapse, it is possible to see the moment when the James Webb telescope hits one of the Lagrange points, L2.

This area, according to NASA, is a spatial point where celestial objects remain with less gravitational influence from the Earth and the Sun. The position is the most suitable for spacecraft and probes to remain “parked” in space.

Under lesser effects of space movements, such as earth shifting, the observation device can reduce its fuel consumption.

This Tuesday (4), the telescope went through another important stage by fully deploying its thermal shield, a five-layer umbrella needed to observe the cosmos, announced NASA.

Each layer of this heat shield is the size of a tennis court and is needed to protect scientific instruments from the heat of the sun. Each of the layers began to unfold on Monday.

Launched from the European station in French Guiana, the James webb is the latest technological advance in space observation since Hubble, designed to advance discoveries in diverse fields of astronomy. The product is a NASA partnership, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA).

“[O telescópio James] webb will see further into our origins: from the formation of stars and planets, to the birth of the first galaxies in the early days of the Universe”, says the European Space Agency in a note. (With AFP)