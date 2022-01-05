VIDEO: Tubarão scares bathers away from the sea a few meters from the beach’s sand

People ran from the water after hearing the alarm and had to hold their dogs, who tried to run to the sea.

Bathers who enjoyed an afternoon on the beach in Perth, Australia, were not well received by the “owner of the house”. A large tiger shark showed up and scared vacationers this Monday afternoon (3).

Videos show the shark swimming just a few meters from the sand and scaring people running out of the water. Information is from 9News Perth newspaper and the Daily Mail.

The images were recorded by an Australian TV channel. According to information from the local newspaper, several attacks were witnessed, including by more than one shark.

Check out the video:

After confirming the animal’s presence, an alarm was triggered by the lifeguards to alert people to get out of the water.

Many bathers were even forced to hold their dogs, who tried to run into the sea. Despite the scare, no one was hurt at the time.

The tiger shark is a tropical species and can be up to 5 meters long. The name “tiger” comes from the dark stripes that appear with age. This species is considered to be one of the three most aggressive, next to the white shark and the flathead shark.